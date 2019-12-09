Osram shares surge after AMS declares victory in takeover bid

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated at the company's headquarters in Munich, Germany, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

VIENNA (Reuters) - Shares in Osram (OSRn.DE) surged on Monday after Austrian sensor maker AMS (AMS.S) said it had succeeded at its second attempt with a 4.6 billion euro ($5.1 billion) takeover bid for the German lighting group.

Osram’s shares overshot AMS’s bid price of 41 euros per share, rising 14.4% to 44.03 euros at 0854 GMT. The shares closed at 38.50 euros on Friday, shortly before AMS’s announcement that it had secured more than 55% of Osram.

Zurich-listed shares in AMS, which supplies Apple (AAPL.O) with facial-recognition sensors for iPhones and wants to create a leader in integrated sensors and lights with a focus on self-driving cars, were down 5.5%.

AMS announced on Friday that its bid had succeeded, but exactly how many shares it has secured remains unclear. Although the offer’s deadline was last Thursday night, registrations of acceptance could be booked until Monday and the final result will be published on Tuesday.

There will also be an “additional acceptance period” until Dec. 24 in which any holdouts can tender their shares, AMS said on Friday.

A first offer by AMS at the same price of 41 euros per Osram share in October failed. It lowered the necessary acceptance rate to 55% in its second attempt from the 62.5% it had missed.