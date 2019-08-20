Bain, Carlyle examining higher offer for Osram: sources

MUNICH (Reuters) - Private equity firms Bain and Carlyle (CG.O) are considering raising their offer for German lighting group Osram (OSRn.DE), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This is one of several options the two investors are examining, the people said. One source said both investors were in touch with banks to sound out whether they would be willing to offer more money.

Bain and Carlyle have offered 35 euros ($38.75) per Osram share, while Austria’s AMS (AMS.VI) has unveiled plans to bid 38.50 euros apiece. The private equity investors are expected to hold off on any decision to improve their offer until AMS formally launches its bid, people familiar with the deal said.

Bain and Carlyle declined to comment.

To move ahead with its offer, AMS still requires the consent of Osram’s management board as well as German financial watchdog Bafin. German trade union IG Metall on Monday rejected AMS’s bid, saying it was not convinced.

Talks between Osram and AMS are continuing. A meeting of Osram’s supervisory and management boards on Monday, where staff representatives voiced their concern with regard to the AMS bid, brought no decision and was postponed to Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Bloomberg first reported that Bain and Carlyle were considering raising their offer.