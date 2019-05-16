Osram says still in talks with Bain and Carlyle, shares spike

FILE PHOTO: Logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured during official opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

MUNICH (Reuters) - German lighting group Osram said on Thursday that talks with Bain and Carlyle were continuing, after a report said the private equity groups could bid 35 euros per share for the company.

“Talks are ongoing. Due diligence is not finished yet,” a company spokesman said.

Spokeswomen for Bain and Carlyle declined to comment.

German magazine Boerse Online reported that an offer price of 35 euros per share were at the lower end of current estimations, adding that Bain and Carlyle could make a takeover bid in the coming weeks.

Shares in Osram Licht rose 4.6% to 28.59 euros by 1403 GMT.