Osram posts 56 percent drop in EBITDA in second quarter, cites challenging environment

FILE PHOTO: Logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured during official opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German lighting company Osram on Wednesday posted a 56 percent drop in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter, saying that the market environment remained challenging.

“The general economic slowdown is adversely affecting business development,” Osram said in a statement, adding that revenues on a comparable basis fell by 13.5 percent.

It said the management board still expected a decline in revenue from continuing operations of 11 to 14 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 to 10 percent for the 2019 financial year.

In March Osram cut its forecast for the fiscal year 2019, citing market weakness in the automotive industry, general lighting and mobile devices as well as a broader economic slowdown.