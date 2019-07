FILE PHOTO: Logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured during official opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s largest trade union, IG Metall, on Friday said it did not oppose a takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle (CG.O) for German lighting group Osram (OSRn.DE) after Osram’s boards backed it.

IG Metall’s Klaus Abel, who sits on Osram’s supervisory board, said the union expected Osram’s management to stick to its agreements on protecting jobs.