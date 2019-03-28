Osram lowers 2019 forecast, sending shares down

Logo of lamp manufacturer Osram is pictured during official opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German lighting company Osram on Thursday cut its forecast for the fiscal year 2019, citing market weakness in the automotive industry, general lighting and mobile devices as well as a broader economic slowdown.

“This has led to significant inventory build ups, particularly in China,” the Munich-based company said. “In addition, business development is facing an ongoing impact by the general economic slowdown.”

For the full year, revenue will likely decline between 11 and 14 percent, compared with previous guidance of growth between 0 and 3 percent, Osram said.

Osram said it expected revenues to decline by around 15 percent on the year in the second quarter while its adjusted EBITDA margin would be in the mid-to-higher single digit range.

The company earlier this year said it had a weak start to the fiscal year 2019 due to a slowing Chinese market and trade wars, and added that achieving its full-year guidance would hinge on a revival in orders.

Shares in Osram traded 10.2 percent lower at 1537 GMT.

Osram said geopolitical uncertainties were also weighing on demand, it said.

It pointed to particular weakness in its Opto Semiconductors division.