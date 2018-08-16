SCOTUS sleeper case: The never-ending battle over who gets to decide arbitrability

(Reuters) - Nearly a quarter-century ago, the U.S. Supreme Court boldly asserted in First Options of Chicago v. Kaplan that the question of whether a federal court or an arbitrator has the primary power to decide if a dispute is arbitrable was “fairly simple.” Arbitration is a matter of contract, the court said. If the two sides agreed to submit the threshold question of the enforceability of their arbitration contract to an arbitrator, that’s who should decide it. If the contract doesn’t direct arbitrability to be decided by an arbitrator, then the court should decide the question independently. Easy peasy.

You might think that in the 23 years since First Options – a timeframe in which the Supreme Court has repeatedly endorsed corporate power to impose arbitration on consumers and employees – businesses would have come up with ironclad contract language to assure arbitrators of primary jurisdiction over the enforceability of arbitration agreements. The American Arbitration Association did its part. Its rules specify that when contracts call for AAA arbitration, the arbitrator “shall have the power to rule on his or her own jurisdiction, including any objections with respect to the existence, scope or validity of the arbitration agreement or to the arbitrability of any claim or counterclaim.”

Yet somehow, chinks remain in the brick wall of arbitrability jurisdiction. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals confronted one of these openings earlier this week in Spirit Airlines v. Steven Maizes, which involved allegations by a group of consumers dissatisfied with Spirit’s “$9 Fare Club.” Observing the terms of their contract with the airline, the consumers brought an AAA arbitration proceeding against Spirit. Spirit then went to federal court, seeking a declaration that its arbitration contract precludes a classwide proceeding. (Yes, that’s right: A business turning to the courts for rescue from its own mandatory arbitration clause.)

The airline’s argument was that the AAA rules don’t provide clear evidence that the parties intended to have an arbitrator decide whether their arbitration agreement allows a classwide proceeding. And as the 11th Circuit noted, four other circuits (the 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th) have all held in the past five years that under the Supreme Court’s 2010 precedent in Stolt-Nielsen v. Animal Feeds, adopting AAA rules does not compel arbitration of the threshold question of classwide arbitrability.

The 11th Circuit split with those other appellate courts. Judges William Pryor, Beverly Martin and U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood of Brunswick, Georgia, sitting by designation, said Stolt-Nielsen addressed whether classwide arbitration is permissible at all, not who decides if it’s permissible. If Spirit was so worried about classwide arbitration after Stolt-Nielsen, the 11th Circuit said, then the airline should “have thought about who it wanted to decide that issue when it drafted the arbitration agreement.”

A clear circuit split always raises the possibility of a future Supreme Court issue, although I’m going to assume that companies like Spirit have recently gotten better at drafting arbitration agreements to preclude classwide proceedings, now that the Supreme Court has removed any doubt that they are entitled to do so.

But meanwhile, the justices are due to look at another threshold arbitrability loophole this term in Henry Schein v. Archer and White, which presents the question of whether the Federal Arbitration Act allows a federal court to decline to enforce an agreement delegating questions of arbitrability to an arbitrator if the court concludes the claim of arbitrability is “wholly groundless.”

The dental supplier Schein, represented by Williams & Connolly, filed its opening brief on Wednesday. It contends that if the Supreme Court does not close the loophole that federal courts have slipped through to claim jurisdiction when arbitration clauses are clearly unenforceable, the “wholly groundless” exception threatens to swallow the rule that arbitrators decide arbitrability.

“Some courts will be unable to resist the temptation to refuse to compel arbitration whenever they disagree with the claim of arbitrability,” Schein predicted. “Courts should presume that they can trust arbitrators faithfully to analyze the scope of arbitration provisions and to refuse to allow arbitration of claims that fall outside them. The ‘wholly groundless’ exception is at war with that presumption; in that respect, it represents a return to the bad old days of ‘judicial hostility to arbitration’ that led Congress to enact the Arbitration Act nearly a century ago.”

In Schein’s case, a onetime distributor sued the supplier in 2012 for antitrust violations. Archer’s complaint included a claim for injunctive relief as well as damages. When Schein moved to compel arbitration of Archer’s claims, a federal judge in Texas said the arbitration agreement contained a carve-out for suits seeking an injunction so Schein’s motion to compel arbitration was “wholly groundless.” A divided 5th Circuit affirmed that ruling in 2017 (878 F.3d 488). The 5th Circuit majority sided with the 4th, 6th and Federal Circuits, all of which have held that federal judges can decide gateway arbitrability questions if they determine a motion to compel arbitration has no chance of succeeding.

Schein’s newly-filed brief points out that, as a factual matter, a federal magistrate recommended granting its motion to compel arbitration, so, clearly, the motion wasn’t wholly groundless. But the company’s broader argument is that appellate courts have flat-out manufactured the “wholly groundless” exception to give themselves authority to decide the merits of arbitration agreements.

There’s nothing in the text of the FAA that gives courts jurisdiction over agreements that clearly delegate arbitrability issues to the arbitrator, as the AAA rules do, Schein argued. Courts that have endorsed the “wholly groundless” exception have not only disregarded the parties’ contractual intent, Schein said, but also “betrayed” the federal policy favoring arbitration.

“When parties agree to arbitrate disputes between them, they are agreeing to have an arbitrator, rather than a court, assess the merits of their respective positions,” the brief said. “The Arbitration Act directs a court to respect that decision. Yet the ‘wholly groundless’ exception would allow a court to address the merits of the claim of arbitrability despite the parties’ selection of the arbitrator for that task.”

The six-year fight over the arbitrability of Archer’s case, Schein said, shows how counterparties can manipulate courts to evade arbitration. Archer, Schein contended, has not even seriously pursued the injunction claim at the heart of the court’s jurisdictional grab.

I’m sure Archer’s lawyers at McKool Smith will have a different take on the text and intent of the FAA. After all, four federal circuits have said the law allows judges to refuse to delegate cases in which arbitration contracts are clearly unenforceable. If Archer manages to win at the Supreme Court, I bet we’re going to see a lot more counterparties reading the fine print of arbitration clauses to find a way to persuade federal judges to keep their cases.