7th Circuit will consider lead plaintiff selection regimen in Boeing mandamus case

(Reuters) - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will soon decide how much discretion to afford trial judges in the selection of lead plaintiffs in securities class actions – and it’s going to do so in one of the wildest lead plaintiff contests in recent memory.

Last year, as you may recall, investors sued Boeing over alleged misrepresentations about the safety of 737 MAX airplanes, asserting that Boeing was so consumed by competition with Airbus that it disregarded red flags about the planes. (Boeing counsel from Kirkland & Ellis did not respond to my email query about shareholders’ allegations.)

Boeing lost tens of billions of dollars in market capitalization after crashes involving 737 MAX planes, making it a juicy target for shareholders’ lawyers hoping their clients would be appointed to head the securities fraud class action. Two investors emerged as candidates for lead plaintiff. Kahn Swick & Foti represented the Wangs, a Nevada family that lived quite modestly – the mom, for instance, worked as a state pest control officer and the son, a casino employee, moonlighted at a pest control business – yet claimed to have lost $4.7 million on a $40 million investment in Boeing. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, meanwhile, represented the Mississippi Public Employees’ Retirement System, which alleged smaller losses of $2.5 million, but argued that, as an institutional investor with long experience in securities litigation, it would better serve the class. (Ordinarily, as you know, the shareholder with the largest losses is presumed to be the best candidate to lead securities fraud litigation as long as it meets other requirements for named plaintiffs in class actions.)

The contest turned ugly after Bernstein Litowitz hired private investigators to interview the Wangs’ friends, neighbors and coworkers about how an apparently middle-class family acquired a $40 million stake in Boeing. The Wangs filed a suit in Nevada state court to block the investigation. Bernstein Litowitz then argued that the family was attempting to circumvent U.S. District Court Judge John Tharp in federal court.

Last November, Judge Tharp picked the Mississippi pension fund to serve as lead plaintiff. As I reported at the time, the judge noted that the Wangs had not supplied trading records to corroborate their enormous claimed losses or explain what seemed to be unusual trading patterns. But even if he were to accept the Wangs’ sworn representations about their Boeing losses, the judge held, the family could not serve as lead plaintiff because the Wangs hadn’t shown they would adequately represent the class of shareholders. Their conduct in the lead plaintiff selection process, he said, raised too many doubts and questions.

The Wangs moved for reconsideration, offering information such as trading records and recent tax returns showing $9 million in capital gains, to substantiate their account of a $4.7 million loss in Boeing trades. In January, Judge Tharp denied the family’s motion for reconsideration. “Even assuming, arguendo, that the additional declarations and the production of documents attesting to their trading history now establish the bona fides of their claimed losses,” the judge wrote, “their production of this information does not resolve the court’s concerns as to their adequacy to represent thousands of class members in this complex and substantial litigation.”

The Wangs and Kahn Swick brought in appellate litigator Daniel Geyser, who filed a mandamus petition at the 7th Circuit in March. On Monday night, Bernstein Litowitz filed the MissPERS response.

In essence, the two sides disagree about whether the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which governs the selection of lead plaintiffs in shareholder class actions, required Judge Tharp to consider the Wangs presumptive lead investors based only on the certifications that accompanied their briefing. Both sides cite seminal lead plaintiff opinions from the 9th Circuit in 2002’s In re Cavanaugh and the 3rd Circuit in 2005’s In re Cendant. But the Wangs contend that the 7th Circuit will depart from that precedent if it endorses Judge Tharp’s failure to regard the family as the presumptive lead plaintiffs. MissPERS, on the other hand, argues that the trial judge engaged in precisely the analysis outlined in Cavanaugh and Cendant, which holds, among other things, that judges have discretion in the selection process.

The Wangs’ petition said that the family made a prima facie showing that it had sustained the largest losses, was a typical investor and would adequately represent the class. That’s all that is required under the PSLRA, the brief said, to trigger the lead plaintiff presumption. If Judge Tharp had concerns about the legitimacy of the Wangs’ representations or their sophistication as investors, the family argued, he should have ordered discovery rather than disqualifying the Wangs from serving as lead plaintiff.

“The district court wrongly brushed petitioners aside despite their statutory right to lead this litigation,” the Wangs’ petition said. “It disqualified petitioners based on unsubstantiated guesswork, without discovery, without an opportunity to respond, and certainly without any ‘proof’ of inadequacy.”

Bernstein Litowitz responded that Judge Tharp properly concluded the Wangs failed to establish their prima facie adequacy as class representatives before he decided whether they qualified as presumptive lead plaintiffs. The judge weighed the dearth of information initially supplied by the family and the Wangs’ attempt to block investigation of their representations, Bernstein Litowitz argued. That conduct alone established that the Wangs can’t adequately represent the class – so they were never entitled to the presumption that they could serve as lead plaintiffs. The PSLRA, according to the response brief, calls for discovery on presumed lead plaintiffs, but because the Wangs were never presumptive leads, there was no need to conduct that discovery.

More broadly, the response brief said, if the 7th Circuit were to adopt the Wangs’ position that trial judges must rely entirely on certifications from lead plaintiff candidates, it would “reduce the district court to a mere rubber stamp, eliminating its judgment and discretion to determine a lead plaintiff’s adequacy,” the MissPERS response said. “This was not Congress’ intent in crafting the PSLRA’s lead plaintiff provisions.”

In an email, Wang counsel Geyser said the new MissPERS response confirms why the 7th Circuit must grant mandamus to correct Judge Tharp’s decision. “They effectively confirm that the district court did exactly what it was not allowed to do: it ignored the PSLRA’s mandatory process, disqualified the proper lead plaintiff based on unfounded ‘questions’ and ‘concerns,’ and wrongly eliminated the Wangs’ statutory right to lead the class,” Geyser said.

MissPERS counsel Avi Josefson of Bernstein Litowitz did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. In addition to arguments that Judge Tharp was faithful to the statute and correctly held the Wangs were not presumptive lead plaintiffs, the response brief contended that the family will suffer no harm from the judge’s ruling because it can opt out of the class action and pursue its own claims against Boeing.