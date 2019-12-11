CFPB challenger to SCOTUS: Let Congress fix bureau’s constitutional flaw

(Reuters) - Both the Justice Department and a debt relief law firm challenging the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau argued in briefs this week that the U.S. Supreme Court need not kill off the bureau because of criticisms that its unique structure violates separation of powers doctrine. But the two sides offered the justices quite different proposed remedies for the alleged constitutional flaw.

When the Supreme Court agreed in October to take up a petition filed by a debt restructuring law firm targeted by the CFPB, it specifically asked the law firm, Seila Law, and the government to address whether a provision insulating the CFPB’s lone director from being removed at the will of the president can be severed from the rest of the statute creating the bureau if that provision is found to be unconstitutional. The Justice Department and the CFPB – which have told the Supreme Court that the CFPB director’s insulation is indeed unconstitutional – said in this week’s brief that the justices can solve the problem by severing the provision that shields the director.

The CFPB was created as part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform act, and Dodd-Frank contains a clause specifying that if any provision is found to be unconstitutional, the rest of the statute remains intact, the government’s brief argued. Moreover, the government said, there is no basis to believe that when Congress passed Dodd-Frank, it would have preferred for the CFPB not to exist at all rather than to have a director who can be removed at the president’s discretion.

In combination, the government said, those considerations mean the Supreme Court must allow the CFPB to remain intact, albeit with a director who can be fired by the president. And indeed, the DOJ and CFPB pointed out, that was exactly the remedy that Justice Brett Kavanaugh advocated in his dissent in 2018’s PHH Corp v. CFPB (881 F.3d 75), when he was a judge on the D.C. Circuit.

Seila Law, the debt restructuring firm that petitioned the Supreme Court to determine whether the CFPB’s structure is unconstitutional, also told the Supreme Court that it need not eliminate the CFPB if it finds the director is unconstitutionally shielded from accountability to the president. Unlike the government, Seila argued that the justices cannot simply excise the problematic provision. Instead, according to Seila’s lawyers at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, the Supreme Court should leave it to Congress to remedy the constitutional defect it created.

Seila’s position is that the justices need only decide that the bureau’s structure is unconstitutional, therefore invalidating the CFPB’s investigation of the law firm. That should be the end of the case, Seila said, because it would provide the law firm with all of the relief it sought. In fact, Seila’s brief argued, the Supreme Court may not even have the authority under Article III to sever an allegedly unconstitutional provision when it can provide complete relief without doing so.

Determining the CFPB’s structure to be unconstitutional without providing a fix would leave the bureau and the institutions it regulates in no more of a pickle than they’re already in, Seila’s brief said. The bureau has already conceded the unconstitutionality of its structure, the brief said. So targets of CFPB enforcement already have reason to challenge the bureau’s actions. (And as Seila’s brief revealed, there are only 19 pending CFPB enforcement actions.) A Supreme Court holding that the bureau’s structure is unconstitutional, Seila said, would essentially force Congress to act.

The Congress that enacted Dodd-Frank, the brief said, was determined to protect the CFPB’s political independence. The bureau was insulated in all sorts of ways, including its unique funding through the Federal Reserve System, from executive branch meddling. So, Seila argued, there’s good reason to believe that Congress would rather restructure the bureau than to have a director who can be fired by the president.

“Congress’s foremost goal in structuring the CFPB was to create an agency independent from outside influence,” the brief said. “To give the president the power to remove the director at will would radically reshape the CFPB, creating a mutant version of the agency that Congress envisioned — one that would still be unaccountable to Congress, yet fully within presidential control.”

There’s good reason in the CFPB’s legislative history, Seila said, to believe that Congress would rather have a CFPB headed by a multi-member commission than to have a lone director subject the president’s authority. Various iterations of CFPB proposals featured a commission like those that oversee other independent federal agencies, Seila said. That history, according to Seila, shows why the Supreme Court cannot simply excise the provision shielding the director.

“There can be little doubt that the Congress that created the CFPB would have preferred a third alternative: structuring the CFPB as a multimember commission,” Seila said. “Because that option is not available under the severability doctrine, the judicially restrained course is to decline to engage in such a speculative and artificially constrained exercise in lawmaking.”

Because both the government and Seila agree that the CFPB’s structure is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court appointed Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis to appear as an amicus to defend the bureau’s structure. It is unlikely that he will opine on a remedy if the justices agree that the CFPB’s director is unconstitutionally appointed.