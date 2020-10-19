Ex-Debevoise client, facing SEC accusations of evidence tampering, blames law firm

(Reuters) - By his own account in a new complaint against his former lawyers at Debevoise & Plimpton, Mykalai Kontilai is in a world of trouble. In 2007, Kontilai founded a company called Collectors Café, which was to be an online auction and social media site for collectibles, with insurers backing the authenticity of its offerings. Kontilai raised more than $20 million from investors. In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Kontilai for securities fraud, accusing him not just of lying to investors but also of fabricating evidence to support his allegedly fraudulent story. According to Kontilai, two grand juries, one in Washington, D.C., and the other in his former home state of Nevada, are investigating his alleged falsification of records and obstruction of justice. With his assets frozen under a temporary restraining order in the SEC case, Kontilai is now in Russia, seeking asylum from what he contends to be persecution at the hands of the U.S. government.

Kontilai blames Debevoise.

Specifically, he blames the lawyer who once headed his company’s negotiations with the SEC, former SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney. Kontilai’s complaint accuses Debevoise and Ceresney of malpractice and breach of contract for allegedly failing to check the authenticity of a document provided by another Collectors Café executive and then attempting to cover up that failure. Kontilai’s lawsuit contends that the document – which he said he had no role in fabricating – tanked a tentative settlement with the SEC and led directly to his downfall.

Debevoise said in response to my query to the firm and Ceresney that its ex-client’s allegations are unfounded and meritless. “We will vigorously defend ourselves,” a spokesperson said in an email message. The SEC declined to comment on Kontilai’s attempt to fob blame on his former lawyers.

The SEC’s case against Kontilai, including a July 17 contempt motion alleging violations of the TRO, offers myriad reasons to question his credibility, as I'll explain. I asked Kontilai’s lawyer in the new case against Debevoise, George Lambert, to explain some of the discrepancies between his client’s account of events and that of the SEC. He declined, saying in an email that Kontilai’s assertions are outlined “in great detail” in the complaint.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein of Manhattan has ordered a two-day evidentiary hearing on the SEC’s contempt motion for early December. He also ordered Kontilai to sit for a deposition in the U.S., despite Kontilai’s contention that he should be deposed in Russia.

Sooner than later, in other words, the truth of events at Collectors Café will be known. But in the meantime, Kontilai’s allegations against Debevoise are a cautionary tale for law firms.

Kontilai alleges that he retained Debevoise in January 2018, just after Ceresney concluded his one-year, post-SEC moratorium on representing clients before the commission. The retention agreement, which is attached to Kontilai’s complaint, refers throughout to Debevoise’s representation of the company, Collectors Café, but Kontilai claims the firm also agreed to act as counsel for him and other corporate executives.

Kontilai’s complaint acknowledges that Collectors Café was under investigation for defrauding investors, but he alleged that the fraud claim was stirred up by a lone investor who wanted his money back. The lawsuit claims that Ceresney assured Kontilai his case was on track for a quick SEC settlement.

In May 2018, Debevoise allegedly asked Kontilai to provide subpoenaed documents to the SEC in connection with his deposition. Kontilai said he no longer had a copy of his 2007 employment agreement. He claims Debevoise instructed him to obtain the agreement from another Collectors Café executive. He said that when the other executive sent him a packet of documents, he forwarded the packet, unopened, to Debevoise. The law firm, in turn, passed the documents to the SEC.

Then in August 2018, according to Kontilai, he received a late-night call from Ceresney, who allegedly said he had “shocking news”: The 2007 employment agreement that had been sent to the SEC was not an original. The document had been created in 2018. Kontilai claimed he told Ceresney he didn’t know anything about the document but had merely passed along the packet sent by his colleague.

Kontilai described his colleague as the chairman of the board of Collectors Café. The executive, a former makeup artist, later said in a declaration to the SEC that she had no such title but was acting in 2018 as a sort of personal assistant for Kontilai. She said in the declaration that Kontilai told her he intended to create a document related to his employment and asked her to send an image of her signature for him to append to the document. She also said Kontilai later instructed her to get rid of the iPad she used to send him her signature.

Debevoise, according to Kontilai, did not reveal the origins of the employment agreement to the SEC until October 2018, two months after learning the document was not an original. Debevoise then resigned as counsel to Collectors Café.

Kontilai alleged that the October 2018 conference call in which Debevoise and other lawyers informed the SEC about the problematic document was the beginning of the end for him and his company. The SEC pulled out of the proposed settlement and opened a new investigation. The commission also made a criminal referral to the Justice Department, Kontilai said in his complaint. His lawsuit claimed that Debevoise has turned over documents to the grand jury in Washington, D.C., under the crime fraud exception to attorney client privilege.

Kontilai, who claims that he and Collectors Café’s insurer paid the firm more than $3 million during the 10-month representation, asserts that his fate would have been different if Debevoise had checked the packet of documents before sending the papers on to the SEC. If the firm had done its job, he alleged, the problematic document would never have reached the commission’s lawyers. And Debevoise should not have waited for two months to inform the SEC, he said. Kontilai attributed the time lag to an attempt by Debevoise to cover up its own failure to confirm the authenticity of the document before turning it over to the government.

The SEC’s account of the fabricated document, including that declaration from the former Collectors Café executive whom Kontilai accused of recreating the 2007 employment agreement, is quite different from Kontilai’s. Its amended complaint against Kontilai alleged that Kontilai “knowingly created and presented the SEC staff with fabricated documents (an employment agreement, loan agreement, and bank statement) in an effort to mislead the SEC and further conceal his misappropriation of investor funds.” According to the SEC, the 2007 employment agreement was just one of the fabricated documents. Among the others, according to the SEC, was a doctored bank statement purporting to show that Kontilai had lent Collectors Café $5 million of his own money. Kontilai, according to the SEC, induced prospective investors by telling them about the purported $5 million loan. The government alleged that he never actually made the loan but provided an altered statement to the SEC to convince investigators that he had.

Even after the SEC filed its initial suit, according to the SEC’s amended complaint, Kontilai told investors on a conference call that bank records would disprove the government’s allegations. By then, the SEC alleged, he knew that the government had obtained the real records showing he had not loaned the company $5 million. Kontilai also allegedly told investors that any problems with the documents he had submitted to the SEC were not his fault because the papers had come from the other executive. “These statements were false,” the SEC said.

The SEC subsequently alleged that Kontilai and his wife had defied the asset freeze to siphon money from Collectors Café to Russia. It also accused Kontilai of a recent scheme to defraud the company’s insurer by prolonging the litigation and billing the insurer for defense costs.

Law firms aren’t responsible for the actions of their clients and ex-clients, of course. And the SEC’s accusations against Kontilai do not in any way implicate Debevoise. But I’d bet Debevoise & Plimpton now wishes it had never signed that retention agreement with Collectors Café in 2018.