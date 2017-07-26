Chancellor urges Dela. Supreme Court to change test for second-bite derivative suits

(Reuters) - Corporate defendants are not going to like this. Not one bit.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard of Delaware Chancery Court is proposing a change in Delaware law that will allow shareholders to maintain derivative suits against corporate board members even if a previous suit raising the same allegations has been dismissed in a different jurisdiction. If the Delaware Supreme Court adopts Chancellor Bouchard’s proposal – which he advanced in a highly unusual decision in long-running derivative litigation against Wal-Mart board members - defendants won’t be able to stamp out multi-jurisdictional breach of duty litigation just by winning in one court.

Before plaintiffs’ lawyers get too excited about the prospect of filing serial derivative suits to force settlements from litigation-weary board members, they’d better be prepared for a fight over Chancellor Bouchard’s proposal. Defendants are going to lobby the Delaware Supreme Court to stick with precedent holding that Delaware derivative suits are precluded when other courts have already tossed parallel claims by different shareholders. If the state justices side with Chancellor Bouchard, you can expect defendants to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Delaware is at odds with two federal circuits on a matter of constitutional law.

You’re probably wondering why I keep referring to Chancellor Bouchard’s opinion as a “proposal.” It’s because his Wal-Mart decision, issued Monday, is actually styled as a recommendation that the Delaware Supreme Court adopt a new rule that, according to the chancellor, will both protect the constitutional due process rights of shareholders with derivative claims and advance Delaware’s policy of discouraging plaintiffs from racing to the courthouse with underdeveloped claims.

The chancellor made his recommendation in response to a remand order from the Delaware Supreme Court last January in the Wal-Mart case, which alleges that board members breached their duty to shareholders in their response to allegations of bribery by corporate executives in Mexico. As you may recall, Bouchard had dismissed the Delaware derivative suit in May 2016, holding that under Delaware Supreme Court precedent from 2013’s Pyott v. Louisiana Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System, the case was precluded by the previous dismissal of parallel claims by shareholders who sued Wal-Mart directors in federal court in Arkansas.

In the January remand order, the state justices instructed Chancellor Bouchard to reconsider the constitutional due process rights of the Delaware Wal-Mart plaintiffs in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2011 ruling in Smith v. Bayer, which held that plaintiffs in a consumer class action were not precluded from attempting to certify a class in state court after a federal judge had already denied class certification in a case brought by a different plaintiff.

Specifically, the Delaware justices posed this question to Bouchard: “In a situation where dismissal by the federal court in Arkansas of a stockholder plaintiff’s derivative action for failure to plead demand futility is held by the Delaware Court of Chancery to preclude subsequent stockholders from pursuing derivative litigation, have the subsequent stockholders’ due process rights been violated?”

That question was prompted by a theory advanced by Vice-Chancellor Travis Laster in dicta in In re EZCorp, a January 2016 decision. Laster hypothesized that shareholders with derivative claims are like the class action plaintiffs in the Supreme Court’s Smith case: They’re not bound by previous rulings unless they were parties to those rulings. In the class action context, Laster said, the bright line for preclusion is class certification, because certification makes all class members parties to the case. Derivative litigation, of course, isn’t a class action. But it is representative litigation, since shareholder plaintiffs seek the right to stand in the shoes of the corporation to bring claims against board members. So the analog in derivative litigation to class certification, according to Vice-Chancellor Laster, is when a shareholder obtains authorization to proceed on behalf of the corporation. That permission can come from a court denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss the suit or from the board itself when directors either authorize the litigation or decline to defend it.

Chancellor Bouchard viewed his assignment in the Wal-Mart remand as an instruction to decide whether the Delaware Supreme Court should adopt Laster’s EZCorp test. The chancellor said it should, based on the similarities between class actions and derivative suits, the “realities of derivative litigation,” and Delaware policy priorities.

The chancellor acknowledged that no other court has found shareholders have a due process right to relitigate derivative claims when parallel claims by a different shareholder have already been dismissed. In fact, the chancellor discussed decisions by the 1st and 9th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals that held precisely the opposite. (The 9th Circuit’s decision is Arduini v. Hart, in 2014; the 1st Circuit’s is 2007’s In re Sonus.) Bouchard also examined the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2008 opinion in Taylor v. Sturgell, which addressed preclusion and the due process rights of non-party plaintiffs.

All of those decisions, Bouchard said, focused their due process analysis on whether plaintiffs in the second litigation were adequately represented in the case that resulted in the preclusive judgment. But he said that in derivative litigation, unlike class actions, courts don’t rigorously probe the adequacy of representation until it may be too late.

“As a practical matter, the first time a court may evaluate the adequacy of a named plaintiff’s representation in a derivative action is when it applies the issue preclusion test in a subsequent case,” wrote Bouchard (who, remember, was a practicing lawyer until he was named chancellor in 2014). “What is lost in this back-end form of adequacy review is the ability for courts to compare the qualities of competing representatives and to choose the best representative for the corporation and stockholders up-front, on a clean slate.”

Wal-Mart’s lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher had argued that derivative suits and class actions are so substantially different that it’s wrong to attempt to apply the Smith v. Bayer class certification test. Chancellor Bouchard said that he sees “significant similarities between class and derivative actions.”

He also cited a 2008 opinion by Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine, then a vice-chancellor, in which Strine said that derivative actions “should be seen for what they are, a form of class action.” (Strine, for what it’s worth, is recused from the Delaware Supreme Court’s consideration of the Wal-Mart case because he presided over the Chancery Court proceedings until he was elevated to the high court.)

Wal-Mart also argued that the EZCorp test would subject defendants to an endless series of derivative claims by different shareholders. Under the EZCorp analysis, Wal-Mart said, new plaintiffs could keep filing derivative suits even if defendants won dismissal after dismissal. Bouchard agreed that judicial efficiency and resources are a policy consideration. But he said the principles of comity and stare decisis would still ward off repeat derivative litigation.

“The experience of this court suggests that when one stockholder fails to establish demand futility, rarely does another stockholder file a substantially similar complaint simply to try again,” the chancellor wrote. “What can and does happen is that a second stockholder plaintiff will file a more refined complaint with more particularized allegations or more tailored legal theories after doing additional homework, such as obtaining corporate books and records through a Section 220 proceeding. In these cases, the second court presumably would be understandably cautious about following earlier rulings in cases brought by less prepared stockholders.”

In the end, Chancellor Bouchard didn’t really answer the question of whether the due process rights of the Wal-Mart shareholders who sued in Delaware were violated by his original decision to dismiss their suit as precluded. He said the Delaware Supreme Court must first decide whether to accept his recommendation and adopt the EZCorp test. If the state justices agree with him, Bouchard said, the high court must remand the Wal-Mart case again so he can decide dismissal on the merits.

So what’s next? Wal-Mart said in a statement that it is looking forward to the next round of proceedings. It seems as though that means briefing at the Delaware Supreme Court, where I expect a lot of amicus action. This is a big deal for both sides of the shareholder bar.

The Delaware Wal-Mart plaintiffs are represented by Stuart Grant of Grant & Eisenhofer. He didn’t respond to my email request for comment.