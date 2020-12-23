Congress hid a big gift to the SEC in defense spending bill awaiting Trump’s signature

(Reuters) - Today is the deadline for President Trump to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for 2021, codifying $740 billion in Defense Department spending policies. The president has threatened to veto the bill because it would rename military bases commemorating Confederate generals and does not repeal liability protections for internet companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter. But the NDAA passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives by margins sufficient to override a veto. And it is widely expected to become law.

That means that the Securities and Exchange Commission will get an extra five years to seek disgorgement from securities fraudsters, doubling the five-year statute of limitations for disgorgement that the U.S. Supreme Court established in 2017’s Kokesh v. SEC.

Um, what?

Yep, unlikely as it seems, the NDAA contains a provision entitled “Investigations and Prosecution of Offenses for Violations of the Securities Laws,” which amends the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 to grant the SEC statutory authority to seek disgorgement as a remedy in federal court actions and to set a 10-year statute of limitations for SEC disgorgement claims. In the Supreme Court’s Kokesh decision, the justices held that disgorgement is a penalty and therefore subject to a five-year statute of limitations.

The provision is a gift to soon-to-depart SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who has been telling Congress for years that the Kokesh decision stood in the way of the agency’s ability to return ill-gotten fraud proceeds to swindled investors. As Baker Hostetler recounted in a blog post about the NDAA provision, both the House and the Senate have introduced bills since 2017 to extend the statute of limitations for SEC disgorgement demands, but neither has made it out of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

In an interview, Baker Hostetler lawyers Teresa Goody Guillén and Kevin Edgar (who is a former chief counsel of the House Financial Services Committee) noted that the disgorgement provision was added to the must-pass defense spending bill during the NDAA conference committee, in part because the House passed a similar version in a 314-95 bipartisan vote. The SEC declined to comment, but in testimony last month before a Senate oversight subcommittee, Chairman Clayton hinted that such a deal might be in the works. Clayton told the Senate that in just three years, the Kokesh ruling had prevented the SEC from seeking more than $1 billion in disgorgement from alleged fraudsters. He also said, however, that he appreciated “the bipartisan, bicameral work under way to safeguard the Commission’s disgorgement remedy” – presumably a reference to the NDAA provision.

Clayton has repeatedly acknowledged in speeches and testimony about the Supreme Court’s Kokesh decision that it’s a big deal, as a matter of policy, for Congress to extend a statute of limitations, which may be why the stand-alone bills that would have given the SEC more time to seek disgorgement have not passed.

But Edgar and Guillén said that because the disgorgement provision is buried in a comprehensive military spending bill – on page 1,313, to be exact, of a 2,214-page law – it has attracted relatively little notice. “This hotly contested issue is tucked away in a national defense bill,” Guillén said. “When I tell people, their reaction is surprise.”

The SEC has not issued a press release about the provision. Even law firms haven’t paid much attention yet to the new power the NDAA will give to the commission. In addition to Baker Hostetler’s blog post, I’ve only seen alerts about the bill’s disgorgement provision from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Kramer Levin. Gibson Dunn said the NDAA, if enacted, will “likely embolden the SEC (to) charge scienter-based violations to obtain disgorgement over a longer period.” Kramer Levin said the bill “would potentially strengthen the SEC’s regulatory arsenal, but would nonetheless leave significant questions unanswered.” Both Gibson Dunn and Kramer Levin said the NDAA left intact some restrictions on disgorgement identified by the Supreme Court in 2020's Liu v. SEC.

Baker Hostetler’s Edgar said that if the bill is signed by the president or enacted over his veto, the NDAA’s disgorgement provision will be a fitting end to Clayton’s tenure. “He wanted this addressed,” Edgar said. “It’s part of his legacy that he was able to work with Congress to accomplish it.”