Ted Frank wants to see class counsel’s ex parte draft opinion in Equifax case

(Reuters) - The class action watchdog Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute has asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to order the disclosure of a proposed order drafted by class counsel in the $380.5 million Equifax data breach case, arguing that if the trial judge’s 122-page opinion approving the settlement was “largely a verbatim edition of an opinion class counsel drafted,” it must be overturned.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash of Atlanta denied without comment Frank’s motion for class counsel’s proposed order to be entered in the trial court record. Frank’s brief asserted that without knowing what was in the proposed order, the 11th Circuit cannot decide whether to affirm the trial judge’s approval of the deal.

“Perhaps the ex parte communication was harmless and the district court performed an independent analysis and substantially rewrote the draft proposed opinion,” Frank’s brief said. “But because neither class counsel nor the district court are willing to put the ex parte proposed opinion on the docket, we cannot know.”

Class counsel from Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles, DiCello Levitt Gutzler and Stueve Siegel Hanson did not respond to my email requesting comment. As I’ll explain, the plaintiffs’ firms have previously said that they did not object to their draft order entering the record. They have also said there is nothing improper about a trial court considering such proposed orders as long as their final opinions reflect the judges’ own findings.

Frank’s suspicions were aroused, the brief indicates, because Judge Thrash’s written opinion differed significantly from the judge’s original approval of the Equifax deal. That initial approval of the settlement and a $77.5 million fee award for class counsel came at the end of a four-hour hearing last December. Judge Thrash’s oral approval order was relatively brief, occupying fewer than 10 pages of the hearing transcript – and much of that was devoted to the fee issue. The judge did not opine from the bench on class counsel’s arguments at the hearing that many objectors to the settlement were “serial objectors,” motivated not by sincere qualms about the Equifax deal but by “hope of personal gain.”

After delivering his approval from the bench, Judge Thrash directed class co-counsel Kenneth Canfield of Doffermyre Shields to “prepare a written order that summarizes my rulings on the motions and my adoption basically of the arguments that have been made by the plaintiffs and by Equifax in the hearing today.”

Canfield and co-class counsel drafted a “proposed order implementing the rulings made at the final approval hearing,” as they described the document in a brief in January. They submitted the draft document, along with a proposed consent order and proposed judgment, to Judge Thrash. The draft documents were not filed in the case’s electronic docket, but class counsel said the court’s local rules do not require electronic docketing of proposed orders drafted at the court’s instruction to implement opinions from the bench.

Judge Thrash’s written opinion in January was much more extensive than his oral opinion at the end of the fairness hearing. It was also much more critical of objectors to the settlement, including Frank. As I wrote at the time, the judge lumped Frank in with objectors’ counsel who have faced court criticism for filing objections only to extract payouts from class counsel, accusing Frank of promoting “false and misleading information” about the Equifax deal to gin up opposition to the settlement. (For what it’s worth, I’ve been covering Frank and his class action objections for long enough to be convinced that he is not motivated by personal gain but by a genuine belief that some settlements are not in the best interest of class members.)

After Judge Thrash issued his January opinion, Frank and some other objectors moved to supplement the trial court record with the ex parte proposed order from class counsel. Equifax, represented by King & Spalding, said it had no objection to disclosure. Class counsel also said they had no objection, though their brief emphasized that because Judge Thrash had quite obviously engaged in independent review of the issues, including at a four-hour fairness hearing, the judge would be justified in denying the motion.

The trial judge did not directly address the objectors’ requests to supplement the record. Instead, in an amended opinion in March, Judge Thrash simply denied that all other motions for specific relief.

Frank’s brief at the 11th Circuit argued that it’s possible Judge Thrash affixed his name to class counsel’s draft, adopting alleged mischaracterizations about Frank’s conduct without providing Frank or his Hamilton Lincoln colleagues proper notice or a chance to respond. If so, Frank told the 11th Circuit, the approval order must be overturned. But even if it turns out that Judge Thrash did not rely on class counsel’s draft, Frank said, the 11th Circuit has to see the proposed opinion to make that determination.

“Class counsel and the district court are attempting to preclude appellate review of whether the district court improperly relied on class counsel in delegating the drafting of an opinion approving class certification and sanctioning Frank beyond what the district court found in open court,” the brief said. “The only reason for the district court to deny (Frank’s disclosure request) is to spare itself and class counsel the embarrassment of what granting that motion would disclose.”