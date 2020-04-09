Key question for litigators as COVID-19 rages: which cases are ‘essential’?

(Reuters) - Commercial litigation between companies affected by COVID-19 is beginning to hit U.S. dockets. In just the past few days, for example, a California retail developer sued Exxon over a stalled $4.2 million property deal, invoking force majeure in a bid to block the oil company from selling the property to another buyer; the Texas owner of Star Cinema Grill sued a Mexican cinema operator for allegedly backing out of a deal to acquire the dine-in movie theater; and CoronaCide, which makes an FDA-authorized test for COVID-19, sued the Wellness Matrix Group for falsely purporting to sell its kits, which are only available through licensed healthcare providers. (Wellness Matrix’s CEO said in an email that he “paid (CoronaCide) twice for products that never came”; on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading of the company’s shares until April 22.)

With the economy in dire straits and the virus killing hundreds of people a day, everything feels like an emergency. That’s entirely understandable. If your deal has cratered or your business is on the verge of going under, you’re going to want to do whatever you can to save it.

But courts may well have a different view of what’s essential right now – and litigators would do well to keep that in mind. I’ve already told you about a debate between shareholder and corporate defense lawyers about whether books-and-records demands should be deferred to give companies time to make critical decisions. Commercial litigation is less abstract, but raises similarly critical questions about when litigation is appropriate.

Two examples from this week show what I mean. On Monday, a fuel storage company called Buckeye sued GT USA Wilmington, which manages the port in Wilmington, Delaware. Buckeye acquired fuel storage tanks adjacent to the port just weeks ago. In that deal, it inherited a million-dollar fee dispute between GT Wilmington and the previous owner of the tanks, which contain fuel that belongs to the distributor of gas to Wawa gas stations and convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. According to Buckeye, it engaged in good-faith discussions with GT Wilmington about resolving the dispute so Wawa gas stations – which provide essential services in the midst of the pandemic – can maintain their fuel supply. But according to Buckeye’s complaint, GT Wilmington abruptly “blockaded” access to the storage tanks last week, disrupting the supply chain for more than 200 gas stations.

The Delaware Chancery Court complaint and an accompanying motion for a temporary restraining order argue that COVID-19 has made the dispute an emergency. “At best, (GT Wilmington’s) conduct will cause gasoline prices to increase while millions of Americans file for unemployment benefits,” the brief said. “At worst, those consumers’ — including first responders and health professionals who are critical to providing lifesaving and sustaining measures during the pandemic — access to gasoline could be restricted entirely depending on how long defendant blockades the Wilmington terminal.”

Vice-Chancellor Travis Laster held a 45-minute telephone hearing on the TRO on Monday afternoon, only hours after Buckeye filed its complaint. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered an order granting Buckeye’s motion to enjoin GT Wilmington from blocking access to the storage tanks and from communicating with Buckeye’s customers.

GT Wilmington counsel Tom Elliott of Elliott Greenleaf said in an email statement that Buckeye has misrepresented the facts of the fee dispute and that the port manager is eager for expedited discovery in the litigation. “GT made several attempts to resolve this matter amicably over the course of a year, prior to proceeding under rights,” the statement said. “Buckeye’s suggestion that GT used the pandemic to extort Buckeye is false. In reality, Buckeye, after failing to negotiate with GT for more than a year, is now contriving a ‘gas shortage’ to avoid paying the same tariff all others in the port of Wilmington are paying.”

Buckeye counsel Michael Blanchard of Morgan Lewis didn’t respond to my email. But regardless of what discovery eventually shows, Buckeye effectively characterized its case as a crisis not just for itself but for everyone who needs gas from a Wawa gas station.

By contrast, a New York investment firm, Silver Springs Capital, was not able to offer that context in its bid for summary judgment against Brooklyn Brands.

In a filings last Friday in Kings County State Supreme Court in New York, Silver Springs’ lawyers at Abrams Fensterman Fensterman Eisman Formato Ferrara Wolf & Carone alleged that the investment firm had lent $200,000 to Brooklyn Brands, a baking company, in January. The filings assert that Brooklyn Brands defaulted on the loan, which was supposed to be repaid in late February, and that the company is in the process of being acquired. According to Silver Springs, it will have no recourse if the sale goes through. (In an automated response to my email, Brooklyn Brands said that it is closed for the Passover holiday and not answering email or phone queries.)

Since late March, New York state courts have been under an administrative order to not even accept filings in matters that are not “essential.” To Silver Springs, Brooklyn Brands’ alleged default was an emergency, even in a pandemic. “The crisis we are all experiencing is devastating,” wrote its lawyer Anthony Genovesi in a declaration. “In some quadrants of society, business is proceeding. In this case, this application seeks to stop defendants from conducting that business until this court can address this application and the parties’ respective rights.”

Kings County State Supreme Court Justice Donald Kurtz was not persuaded. In a note affixed to the bottom of Silver Springs’ proposed order to show cause, the judge said the case was “not essential,” underlining the word “not,” under the courts’ administrative order.

Silver Springs counsel Genovesi did not respond to my email, and I want to be clear that I’m sure both the lawyer and his client genuinely regarded the dispute with Brooklyn Brands to be an essential matter. I’m just using Judge Kurtz’s response to Silver Springs’ filings as a reminder that courts may have a different perspective on what qualifies as an emergency.

In those circumstances, said New York litigator Rosanne Felicello of Felicello Law, lawyers would be wise to counsel clients to solve problems out of court whenever possible. “The courts, given the current resources, are taking a narrow view of what is essential,” she said in a Twitter message. The good news, she said, is that counterparties are under the same constraints, so “we’ve been able to work cooperatively with opposing counsel.”

If you can’t be essential, in other words, at least be cooperative.