Facebook asks 1st Circuit to shut FOIA back door for shareholder firm

Facebook told the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week that nothing less than the government’s ability to conduct confidential negotiations with corporate targets is at stake if the appeals court does not block a plaintiffs firm from using the Freedom of Information Act to obtain discovery for a shareholder class action.

The social media company is appealing a set of decisions from U.S. District Judge Patti Saris of Boston in a FOIA suit filed by the shareholder firm Block & Leviton. Saris ordered the Federal Trade Commission to release 20 sensitive documents – including draft settlement agreements – from the government’s investigation of Facebook’s alleged user privacy violations.

Block & Leviton sued the FTC in late 2019 to obtain the documents after the government balked at its initial FOIA request. The plaintiffs firm has acknowledged that it's demanding information about Facebook's dealings with the FTC in order to bolster its anticipated shareholder breach-of-duty class action against Facebook's board in Delaware Chancery Court. Block & Leviton has said it will allege that Facebook, which agreed to a $5 billion settlement with the FTC in 2019, may have overpaid the government to protect its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook’s appeal to the 1st Circuit presents two key questions: Are draft settlement agreements covered by a FOIA exemption for “commercial” information the government has obtained from a private party? And may the FTC redact Zuckerberg’s name under a FOIA exemption protecting against “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” even though two FTC commissioners disclosed in their dissents from the 2019 settlement that the Facebook CEO had been investigated?

Facebook's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher contend in their April 12 1st Circuit brief, filed on Monday, that the trial judge applied too narrow a reading of the FOIA exemption for commercial information when she denied Facebook and FTC motions for summary judgment last October and ordered the government to give Block & Leviton 16 draft settlement agreements sent by the FTC to Facebook.

“If left undisturbed,” Facebook warned, Saris’ interpretation of the commercial exemption “would blunt the government’s ability to obtain critical information from regulated entities, undermine the strong policy favoring settlements and open a loophole for civil litigants to circumvent discovery rules.”

Facebook also said the trial judge's ruling last month that the FTC cannot redact Zuckerberg's name from four investigative documents because the government has already acknowledged him as a target is "an unprecedented expansion of the official-acknowledgement doctrine – a doctrine that this court has yet to endorse."

The 1st Circuit agreed to stay the Saris orders after Facebook filed its notice of appeal. The court is also expediting the appeal, with the FTC’s brief due later this week, Block & Leviton scheduled to respond next week and oral argument slated for June.

Facebook counsel Joshua Lipshutz of Gibson Dunn didn’t respond to my email query. The FTC declined to comment.

Interestingly, after Saris denied the government’s motion for summary judgment in October, the FTC moderated its position on the production of the draft settlement agreements. The commission initially told the trial judge that it opposed disclosing information about its negotiations with Facebook because the revelations could leave Facebook vulnerable to other global regulators and plaintiffs in civil suits.

But after Saris’ summary judgment order, the FTC proposed releasing redacted versions of settlement agreements that it sent to Facebook. (Drafts sent by Facebook fell under FOIA’s commercial exemption, according to Saris, because they were information supplied to the government by a private party.) The FTC, in other words, seems now to occupy ground somewhere between Facebook and Block & Leviton when it comes to its FOIA obligations.

So is Facebook’s doomsday prediction justified? Will this case embolden plaintiffs lawyers to demand documents detailing negotiations between corporations and the U.S. government unless the 1st Circuit overrules Saris?

Shareholder lawyer Joel Fleming of Block & Leviton told me Facebook is exaggerating the implications of Saris’ FOIA orders. Plaintiffs lawyers, he said, do occasionally file FOIA requests for information about corporate defendants. But it’s rare for shareholder firms to go to the trouble of suing government agencies, he said, because the timing usually doesn’t make sense.

Securities fraud class actions, for instance, are usually filed soon after a corporation experiences some kind of event that causes its stock price to drop. Sometimes, the disclosure that led to the stock drop prompts a government investigation, which means FOIA is of no avail to plaintiffs lawyers because of its exemption for materials from ongoing government cases, Fleming said.

And even in the rare instances in which the FTC or the Securities and Exchange Commission has completed an investigation before shareholders sue, Fleming said, fraud class actions are typically litigated in a tight time frame, leaving scant opportunity for plaintiffs lawyers to spend months or years litigating a FOIA case to obtain government documents.

The Facebook case is an exception, he said, because it’s being litigated as breach-of-duty suit against the board in Delaware Chancery Court, where judges encourage shareholder lawyers to gather whatever information they can before filing complaints. Block & Leviton, in fact, has not yet filed a substantive complaint against Facebook in Delaware because it first litigated a demand for Facebook’s corporate books and records. It won a final judgment requiring Facebook to turn over non-privileged material in February.

More substantively, Fleming told me, Facebook’s “very aggressive” interpretation of what’s shielded by FOIA’s commercial exemption is just not what the statute intends. “It would allow the exemption to swallow the rule,” he said. “Facebook’s argument would essentially mean that any interaction a corporation has with the government is exempt under FOIA.”

FOIA, he said, is supposed to be a powerful tool of accountability. Facebook wants to take that tool out of the hands of shareholder lawyers.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.