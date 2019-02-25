DOJ doubles down in brief to discredit ‘Wall Street-backed’ False Claims Act whistleblower

(Reuters) - In response to pushback from a corporation that has filed more than a dozen False Claims Act suits alleging healthcare fraud on behalf of the U.S. government, the Justice Department last week filed a reply brief defending its motion to dismiss 11 qui tam suits by Health Choice Group, which DOJ describes as a “shell company” controlled by “investors and former Wall Street investment bankers.”

The new brief adds details to the marquee fight over the Justice Department’s recently adopted policy of moving to dismiss some FCA cases after declining to intervene to pursue whistleblowers’ fraud claims. In the past, DOJ typically allowed FCA whistleblowers, known as relators, to continue with fraud cases on the government’s behalf, even when the Justice Department opted not to take over the litigation. Occasionally, relators have managed to win without the government’s intervention - in 2017, for instance, Celgene agreed to a $280 million settlement in a so-called non-intervene case – but last year, DOJ’s civil fraud chief, Michael Granston, issued a memo instructing Justice lawyers to be more aggressive about policing dubious claims brought in the name of the United States. In September, an updated manual for U.S. attorneys incorporated Granston’s instructions.

Last December, in a vivid demonstration of the new policy, DOJ moved to toss 11 FCA suits brought by an entity called Health Choice Group. The cases alleged that an array of defendants, 38 in all, devised various fraudulent schemes to induce doctors caring for patients with cancer and other grave illnesses to prescribe their products, in violation of anti-kickback and antifraud statutes. The Justice Department said it had investigated the schemes and concluded the allegations were unwarranted. But its dismissal motions also cast considerable doubt on the motives of Health Choice Group. (I’m going to focus on filings in the case captioned Health Choice Group v. Bayer in Texarkana, Texas, because the litigation there was the farthest along when DOJ moved to dismiss.)

Health Choice, according to DOJ, is a company established solely to act as the relator in FCA cases. It’s a subsidiary of the National Health Care Analysis Group, which, according to the government, purports to be a healthcare fraud consultant but is actually an enterprise established by entrepreneurial investors who saw a profit opportunity in FCA litigation. NHCA, which is otherwise known as Venari Partners, employed a “business model,” according to DOJ, of duping healthcare employees into interviews without disclosing that it intends to use their information to file FCA suits.

“NHCA Group created a database of resumes, ‘scraped and extracted from publicly-available sources,’ which the organization uses to identify ‘potential informants,’” DOJ’s motion said, quoting a Wired magazine story about the firm. “NHCA Group then contacts these individuals under the guise of conducting a ‘research study’ of the pharmaceutical industry. More specifically, NHCA Group offers to pay these individuals to participate in what it calls a ‘qualitative research study’; however, the information is actually being collected for use in qui tam complaints filed by the NHCA Group through its pseudonymous limited liability companies. On its website, NHCA Group makes no mention of its role behind dozens of qui tam actions, instead holding itself out to the public as a ‘healthcare research company.’” (A separately filed declaration from DOJ lawyer Brian McCabe includes partial transcripts of some of those interviews.)

The Justice Department said it wasn’t worth the government’s time even to expend the resources to produce the records Health Choice would need to pursue its “cloned” FCA cases on its own – even though the Texas case against Bayer had already survived, in part, a motion to dismiss.

Health Choice responded in January, defending its business model and arguing that the Justice Department seems to care more about its business than the substance of allegations of a potentially billion-dollar fraud. “Putting aside that they are inaccurate and wholly gratuitous, the government’s demeaning attacks on (Health Choice) are legally irrelevant,” the brief said. “The accuracy of the record (Health Choice) developed pre-suit is not genuinely disputed, and the government’s agreement or disagreement with relator’s research methodology (or business model) is immaterial. Suffice it to say that, over the last few years, the government has intervened and recovered millions for taxpayers in multiple qui tam lawsuits involving healthcare fraud that was uncovered — by NHCA affiliates — through the same standard research methodology.”

Health Choice, which is represented in the Bayer case by McCool Smith and the Lanier Law Firm, said it has previously recovered millions in FCA litigation for the U.S., including a $7 million settlement with Home Bound Health Care and a $7.6 million settlement with Galena Biopharma in which subsidiaries of Health Choice’s parent served as whistleblowers. “While the government appears to be suggesting that it only recently … learned about NHCA’s investigative techniques and ‘corporate structure,’ that is inaccurate,” the opposition brief said. “For years, NHCA has worked transparently, openly, and ethically with numerous government attorneys throughout the country.”

The founder of Health Choice’s parent, John Mininno, said in a declaration that he founded National Healthcare Analysis Group (Health Choice’s parent) to advise investors conducting due diligence on healthcare companies and diverted into fraud investigation when he realized it was rampant in the industry. FCA litigation, he said, is only part of NHAC’s business model, and his research is not dictated by lawyers. The corporate structure that DOJ found so suspicious is, according to Mininno, a way to streamline accounting and preserve attorney-client privilege in various FCA suits. And those “Wall Street investors” cited in DOJ’s brief? Mininno said they’re “senior citizens with medical issues” who are concerned about healthcare fraud.

Health Choice and Mininno said if anyone’s conduct deserves criticism and scrutiny, it’s DOJ’s. Its filings last month, which detail meetings, phone calls and emails between lawyers for Health Choice’s parent company and Justice officials, suggest that DOJ conducted only a bare-bones investigation of the allegations in the Health Choice FCA complaints. The Justice Department, Health Choice implied, was so eager to find a poster child for its new policy of dismissing FCA complaints, that it is attempting to abandon as much as a billion dollars in potential recoveries. The Health Choice filing suggested that DOJ should be required to produce discovery to show that it actually investigated the fraud allegations before rushing to have them dismissed.

DOJ’s reply last week refuted that assertion, insisting that lawyers from several offices “devoted considerable time and resources” to investigating Health Choice’s suits and all concluded that the allegations fall short of establishing a viable FCA claim. DOJ moreover insisted that Health Choice’s allegedly suspect motivations are far from irrelevant. In a quest for investor returns, the Justice brief claimed, Health Choice went hunting for informants so it could file copycat FCA suits based on allegations of which it has no firsthand knowledge. “(Health Choice) does not dispute the byzantine corporate structure utilized by the qui tam investors of (its parent) Venari Partners to maintain their anonymity and conceal their role behind ‘NHCA Group,’” the DOJ brief said. “And although (Health Choice) bristles at the notion that NHCA Group is a professional relator, that is exactly how Mr. Mininno previously described the organization.”

I talked to Mininno Monday about DOJ’s campaign against his Health Choice suits. He said his only explanation is that the Justice Department is averse to what he called competition from the private sector. “It seems they’re fixated on the fraud discovery business,” he said. Before DOJ lawyers in Washington homed in on his company’s business model, Mininno said, NHCA worked with various U.S. attorneys’ offices on a series successful FCA suits, including two in the last month in which a National Health Care Analysis Group subsidiary acted as a whistleblower or worked behind the scenes with a relator. In all, he said, FCA suits initiated by the company have resulted in about $50 million in settlements.

Mininno said it’s particularly disturbing that the Justice Department now wants to dismiss cases that his company is prepared to litigate on its own. NHCA has made “a significant investment” in its FCA docket, he said, but its ability to realize a return on that investment is now endangered by the Justice Department’s dismissal litigation. “That’s the fear,” Mininno said. “They’ve tarred and feathered us.”