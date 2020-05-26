The first COVID-19 MAE trial is on! Forescout v. Advent in July in Chancery Court

(Reuters) - We will know by Aug. 6 whether the COVID-19 pandemic provides justification for a private equity purchaser to walk away from a billion-dollar deal to acquire a company whose fortunes have declined since the virus struck.

On Tuesday morning, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock of Delaware Chancery Court accepted a stipulation between the cybersecurity company Forescout and a subsidiary of the private equity fund Advent, which agreed in early February to acquire Forescout for about $1.9 billion. Under the stipulation, the drop-dead termination date for the deal is delayed from June 6 to August 6 in order to give the two sides time to litigate their dispute over whether Advent can get out of the M&A agreement under a material adverse effects clause. The trial is slated to begin on July 20, depending on Vice Chancellor Glasscock’s availability.

Want more On the Case? Listen to the On the Case podcast.

The two sides negotiated over the Memorial Day weekend after a hearing Friday in which Glasscock set a tentative date in the first week of June on Forescout’s motion for a temporary restraining order to block Advent from simply ditching the deal on June 6, the original termination date. As I told you last week, Forescout’s lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati proposed the TRO as an alternative to an impossibly rushed trial on the merits of its dispute with Advent.

At the hearing, which was held on Zoom, Advent’s counsel at Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell argued that if there was not time to conclude an MAE trial before the deal’s termination date then Forescout would be entitled only to litigate for money damages. (The maximum breakup fee is $110 million.) But Vice Chancellor Glasscock said he was “loath to reach that conclusion because it seems to me (a court of) equity ought to be able to act.” According to Tuesday’s stipulation, Advent agreed on May 24 to a TRO that will freeze the deal in place until the MAE trial has concluded.

“Advent remains confident in its position that it is not obligated to close the transaction and looks forward to presenting its case at the end of July,” the private equity fund said in an email statement. Forescout said in an email statement that the TRO “allows Forescout to retain all of our legal options in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

As in every M&A deal, there are myriad unique facts and contractual details in the agreement between Forescout and Advent. The trial in July – assuming the two sides don’t renegotiate deal terms before then – will undoubtedly focus on the particulars of Forescout’s business, which was already on a downward trajectory when Advent agreed to buy it in February. Indeed, Advent scaled back its initial offer by $8 per share in the face of Forescout’s disappointing results.

Lots of other M&A dealmakers will be interested in the essentials of the MAE fight between Forescout and Advent. The deal contract had a specific pandemic carveout, shifting the risk of the economic fallout from a worldwide virus onto Advent. Forescout will likely argue that Advent can’t cite COVID-19 as an excuse to walk away from the deal because of that carveout.

But Advent will argue that the carveout doesn’t shield Forescout because Forescout experienced disproportionate declines relative to its competitors. (I’m basing that prediction on Forescout’s own description of Advent’s position; Advent has not yet filed a public document outlining its arguments.) COVID-19 may have contributed to Forescout’s problems, Advent seems likely to contend, but the material adverse effect on the company was due to Forescout’s problems, not the pandemic.

Advent also seems poised, based on Forescout’s filings, to argue that the company did not perform in the ordinary course of business – as required in the covenants of their deal - in the three months since the M&A agreement was signed. That will doubtless lead to interesting trial testimony about how to evaluate the ordinary course of business in utterly extraordinary times.

I’m glad Vice Chancellor Glasscock said at Friday’s hearing that it’s important for Delaware’s Chancery to continue to act as a court of equity even as COVID-19 has compressed schedules and complicated trial preparation. The virus has disrupted so many of the structures we live by. Whichever side ends up winning in the fight between Forescout and Advent, it’s good to know that Delaware courts are still determined to make sure deal participants play by contractual rules.