Goodwin Procter fails to disrupt $120 million GM class deal over $1.5 million fee

(Reuters) - More than 27.5 million people who own or leased GM vehicles whose value allegedly declined after the revelation of a defect in some GM ignition switches received notice earlier this year of a proposed $120 million class action settlement of their economic loss claims. None of those 27.5 million class members objected to final approval of the settlement.

But there was an objection to the deal: Goodwin Procter, which represented class counsel in complex bankruptcy litigation, including litigation implicating the economic loss claims resolved in the settlement, told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan in September that it was owed more than $1.5 million for its work – and that it should be allowed to get that money from the class recovery. The firm filed a motion asking Judge Furman to pay its $1.5 million from the class fund. And when class counsel from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro opposed the fee request — explaining that the settlement agreement called for plaintiffs’ lawyers to be paid via a separate, $34.5 million fund and that Goodwin Procter would have a chance to seek its fees from that fund — Goodwin Procter filed an objection to final approval of the settlement.

That’s right: Lawyers who were hired in part to secure the rights of the GM car owners in the class tried to disrupt a $120 million settlement for those same car owners.

Judge Furman shut that all down on Friday. The judge granted final approval to the $120 million settlement. He also, in a separate opinion, rejected Goodwin’s fee request and objection as “meritless.” For one thing, the judge said, the law firm has no standing to object to the settlement because it’s not a member of the class and it can try to collect its fees from other sources.

And for another, Judge Furman wrote, his role in evaluating the settlement is to protect class members. Goodwin, he said, conceded that the settlement is fair and adequate for the millions of people in the class. Allowing the law firm to halt to deal to request fees from the class recovery, “would actually harm the class by reducing the funds made available to class members,” Judge Furman wrote. So indulging Goodwin’s fee request and objection, he said, would be an abdication of his role as the guardian of the right of absent class members.

William Weintraub of Goodwin Procter did not respond to my email requesting comment on Judge Furman’s ruling. Class counsel Steve Berman of Hagens Berman and Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser said by email that they’re pleased “Goodwin won’t be able to take money away from the class and will have to apply for fees from the fee fund, just like all of the lawyers who worked on the case.” Cabraser separately emphasized in an email that Goodwin’s motion for fees was fundamentally incompatible with the structure of the settlement because of the deal’s division between money for the class and for plaintiffs’ lawyers.

GM’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis also opposed Goodwin’s right to object to the settlement, arguing (among other points) that Goodwin will have a chance to seek fees from the plaintiffs’ lawyers’ fee fund under an allocation plan that must ultimately be approved by Judge Furman. GM counsel Richard Godfrey of Kirkland & Ellis referred my request for comment to a GM spokesman who said the company is pleased that Judge Furman approved the settlement.

Goodwin’s posture in the settlement approval process derived from the firm’s unusual role in the GM ignition switch litigation. The firm’s clients were not vehicle owners and lease holders but were instead the plaintiffs’ lawyers appointed to represent the class. Goodwin represented class counsel in proceedings in federal bankruptcy court, before Judge Furman and at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to clarify whether GM, which emerged from a Chapter 11 reorganization in 2009, could be held liable for pre-reorganization conduct. Goodwin was hired to focus on personal injury and wrongful death claims but, according to the firm, ended up delivering a benefit to members of the economic loss class as well.

Goodwin said it had a right under its engagement letter with lead counsel to claim a fee for its common benefit work from “any available fund,” including the proposed economic loss settlement. The firm also cited a pre-trial order from Judge Furman that created a common benefit fund for attorneys’ fees, which would include contributions from settled cases.

Judge Furman said in Friday’s opinion that the order Goodwin cited specifically carved out class action settlements. Fees for class action settlements, under the order, were not subject to an assessment for the common benefit fund, the judge said, but would proceed under the federal rule for class action procedures – exactly what the $120 million economic loss settlement specified. Nothing in that pre-trial order, according to Judge Furman, “exempts Goodwin from the procedure that now applies to all counsel seeking a share of the fee award.”