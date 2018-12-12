2nd Circuit to review investors’ ‘unprecedented’ theory in Goldman class cert appeal redux

(Reuters) - In a highly unusual grant of a second interlocutory petition for permission to appeal, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday to review the certification of a class of investors suing Goldman Sachs over pre-2010 assurances that the bank had in place scrupulous systems to avoid client conflicts. Shareholders claim they lost billions in the ensuing crash of Goldman’s share price when investors received definitive news that the bank sold complex, crisis-era financial instruments that favored Goldman and certain hedge fund clients over the bank’s broader client base.

Earlier this year, the 2nd Circuit vacated a previous class certification ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty of Manhattan, holding that the trial judge set too high a bar for Goldman to rebut the presumption that shareholders relied on the bank’s allegedly false statements.

On remand, Judge Crotty entertained new briefing and held an evidentiary hearing to consider the bank’s arguments that shareholders had not shown a link between its alleged misstatements and share price declines following reports of government investigations of its marketing of four of its collateral debt obligations. In August, the judge once again certified the shareholder class.

Goldman’s lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell told the 2nd Circuit in their latest petition for interlocutory appeal that Judge Crotty made two fundamental mistakes: He again applied the wrong standard of proof for Goldman’s rebuttal evidence and he allowed shareholders’ lawyers from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Labaton Sucharow to assert an expansive “price maintenance” theory that Goldman’s statements about its conflict policy kept shares trading for years at an artificially high level.

The 2nd Circuit, as is customary, did not indicate why it granted the interlocutory appeal, but if I had to bet, my money would be on the price maintenance argument. Goldman’s discussion of Judge Crotty’s analysis of its evidence comes down to complaints from the bank about the short shrift the judge gave its experts. The bank’s lawyers insisted that they were not asking the 2nd Circuit to “reweigh evidence.” But as shareholders' lawyers said in their answer to the bank’s petition, “that’s precisely what they do, while disputing the import of various pieces of record evidence.” I doubt the 2nd Circuit, where precedent grants trial judges considerable discretion over class certification – and where securities class action defendants face a heavy burden to rebut the reliance presumption – granted this second interlocutory appeal to look over Judge Crotty’s shoulder on the evidentiary record.

Goldman’s amici – the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, SIFMA and a group of law professors and former Securities & Exchange Commission officials – agree. All of their briefs emphasized Goldman’s argument that shareholders are advancing a novel theory that threatens to create liability for every company that issues vague, aspirational principles and is subsequently hit with bad news. “That result — which would give investors an ‘insurance policy’ against a bad investment — is contrary to Supreme Court and 2nd Circuit precedent,” the Chamber said.

So, on the assumption that the 2nd Circuit has some questions about shareholders’ theory in their case against Goldman Sachs, let’s take a look at their allegations and Goldman’s defenses. The gist of the class action is that as the economy tanked, Goldman Sachs held itself out as a different breed than the banks reeling from the mortgage crisis. Among its representations about its business practices, Goldman Sachs said that it put its clients first, with processes and principles designed to minimize risk that the bank would run into conflicts with its clients.

The statements didn’t artificially boost Goldman’s share price when they were made, shareholders said. But the assurances artificially buoyed Goldman Sachs’ shares as the market fell, maintaining the bank’s share price at an unjustified level.

Shareholders only realized the falsity of the bank’s representations, shareholders claim, when news broke in 2010 of government investigations of certain Goldman collateralized debt obligations. (You’ll find the names of three of the CDOs in the dusty corners of your memory: Abacus, Timberwolf and Hudson, plus one I didn’t recognize called Anderson.) The share price – artificially maintained, according to plaintiffs, by Goldman’s false assurances about its conflict avoidance – plummeted in response to the corrective disclosures.

Goldman argues that the statements were mere puffery on which no reasonable investor would rely. The bank said plaintiffs’ experts reached absurd conclusions when they tried to calculate the “value” of Goldman’s high-minded expressions of its principles, assessing that in November 2008, in the teeth of the economic meltdown, no less than 70 percent of Goldman’s market capitalization was attributable to investors’ unwarranted reliance on Goldman’s vague promises about its client focus.

Goldman contends that its share price fell in 2010, after disclosures about government investigations, not because shareholders suddenly realized that the bank’s statements about client conflicts weren’t true but because shareholders realized the bank was … under SEC and Justice Department investigation! To underscore that point, Goldman’s expert witnesses found three dozen news stories, all predating the bombshells about government investigations, in which Goldman’s alleged favoritism against its broad client base was disclosed. None of those “corrective disclosures” impacted Goldman’s share price. There’s simply no link, in the bank’s telling, to its general statements about avoiding client conflicts and the plunge in its share price when the government investigations came to light.

The bank and shareholders agree that key 2nd Circuit precedent on price maintenance as a viable theory in securities class actions comes from decisions in cases against Vivendi and Barclays. In its 2016 Vivendi opinion, the 2nd Circuit affirmed a judgment based partly on a shareholders’ theory that the company issued false statements about its credit rating in order to avert a sell-off and maintain its share price at an inflated level. In the 2017 Barclays decision, which affirmed certification of a class of investors suing over the bank’s assurances about fair play in its “dark pool” trading platform, the 2nd Circuit said statements that maintained Barclays' price at an inflated level were actionable. (Sullivan & Cromwell, which represents Goldman, was also counsel for Barclays in the dark pool case.)

Goldman and its amici read that precedent as allowing price maintenance claims only in two special circumstances: when defendants (such as Vivendi) issue unduly rosy statements to stop share prices from falling or when defendants (like Barclays) issue allegedly deceptive statements claiming they’ve met expectations. Goldman’s puffery about avoiding client conflicts, the bank contends, doesn’t meet either of these special circumstances.

Shareholders said in their answer to Goldman’s petition that the bank has discerned a “special circumstances” rule that simply doesn’t exist. In neither the Vivendi nor Barclays cases, according to investors, did the 2nd Circuit restrict shareholders to statements in those special circumstances. Instead, shareholders said, the appeals court allowed plaintiffs to cite a variety of allegedly false corporate statements to claim defendants maintained artificially inflated share prices with false statements, just as they accuse Goldman of doing. “Defendants’ ‘special circumstances’ limitation is baseless,” investors said.

Goldman and its amici claim the stakes in this case are huge not just for the bank but for future securities class action defendants. Goldman goes so far as to argue that if the 2nd Circuit permits the price maintenance theory asserted here, defendants will be effectively unable to rebut the presumption of reliance to defeat class certification.

The bank has managed to catch the appellate court’s attention, again. Now we’ll see if it can win another round of interlocutory appeal.

A bank spokesman said in response to my email requesting comment, “We welcome the 2nd Circuit’s acceptance of our appeal. We do not believe that there is a basis to certify a class in this case.” I also emailed shareholders’ lawyers from Robbins Geller and Labaton but did not immediately hear back.