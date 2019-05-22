AG Barr joins renewed Trump administration push to curtail nationwide injunctions

(Reuters) - At a speech Tuesday night to the elite American Law Institute, Attorney General William Barr jumped with both feet into the Trump administration’s campaign against nationwide injunctions. The AG told ALI members that federal trial judges have 37 injunctions blocking Trump administration policies across jurisdictions beyond their courtrooms – 10 more than the 27 nationwide injunctions issued in all of the 20th century. Barr said trial judges’ unprecedented show of force is nothing less than a usurpation of the prerogatives of the executive branch and an erosion of the geographical limits Congress set on the jurisdiction of lower courts – in short, a deeply unsettling violation of the bedrock constitutional principle of separation of powers.

“One judge can, in effect, cancel ... policy with the stroke of the pen,” Barr said. “No official in the United States government can exercise that kind of nationwide power, with the sole exception of the president. And the Constitution subjects him to nationwide election, among other constitutional checks, as a prerequisite to wielding that power.”

Want more On the Case? Listen to the On the Case podcast.

If this sounds familiar, it could be because nationwide injunctions were also a bugaboo of the previous attorney general. Jeff Sessions not only delivered speeches decrying trial judges who purportedly exceed the bounds of their authority but he also issued a memo in September to “arm” Justice Department litigators “to present strong and consistent arguments in court against the issuance of nationwide injunctions and to reaffirm the existing constitutional and practical limitations on the authority of judges.”

After DOJ protests about the scope of nationwide injunctions, both the 7th and 9th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal acted to check trial courts. In a case involving DOJ’s block of funding to Chicago, a so-called sanctuary city, the en banc 7th Circuit gave the Trump administration a reprieve. The appeals court stayed the trial court’s preliminary injunction which applied the prohibition on DOJ’s policy to all sanctuary jurisdictions, even though Chicago was the only plaintiff in the case before him. (DOJ is now appealing a permanent injunction issued by the same judge.)

The 9th Circuit has twice curtailed trial-court nationwide injunctions, once in the sanctuary city case San Francisco v. Trump and again in California v. Azar, which addressed exemptions from the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that employers provide insurance coverage for birth control. The appeals court also issued a temporary stay, last month, of a trial court’s nationwide injunction barring the Trump administration from sending migrants seeking asylum to Mexico while their claims are processed. The 9th Circuit, as I’ve reported, has so far resisted the Justice Department’s exhortations to proclaim a blanket ban on nationwide injunctions, but has made clear that trial courts should think twice about the scope of their orders.

Vice President Mike Pence vowed earlier this month in a speech to the Federalist Society to bring the issue of nationwide injunctions to the U.S. Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court of the United States must clarify that district judges can decide no more than the cases before them,” Pence said. “In the days ahead, our administration will seek opportunities to put this very question before the Supreme Court to ensure that decisions affecting every American are made either by those elected to represent the American people or by the highest court in the land.”

But there’s a kind of irony in the Trump Justice Department hoping for a Supreme Court bailout on nationwide injunctions: For the justices to issue a ruling that sets binding precedent on the appropriate jurisdictional scope of preliminary injunctions, the court will first have to uphold the validity of the underlying injunctions. In other words, the Justice Department can’t win on injunctions without losing on the enjoined policy.

Otherwise, said law professor Josh Blackman of the South Texas College of Law, a challenge to the scope of a nationwide injunction will be a reprise of DOJ’s defense of President Trump’s ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries. The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to determine both the president’s authority over immigration and national security and the appropriate scope of an injunction barring the policy. The Supreme Court never reached the second question because in 2017’s Trump v. Hawaii, it upheld Trump’s power to issue the ban.

“You would never get a ruling on the scope of the injunction unless the policy was struck down,” Blackman said. The administration might be able to persuade the Supreme Court to issue a stay on a nationwide injunction, Blackman said, but such a ruling wouldn’t carry the full force of a merits decision. Otherwise, as long as the court upholds the underlying policy, Justice Department can only hope for a concurrence in which some justices protest nationwide injunctions.

As you probably recall, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote such a concurrence in Trump v. Hawaii, expressing his skepticism that trial courts have the power to enter universal injunctions, which “appear to be inconsistent with longstanding limits on equitable relief and the power of Article III courts.” In other recent rulings, different justices have said courts may only issue rulings that bind parties before them, but no other justices joined Thomas’ concurrence in the travel ban case.

At his ALI speech, Attorney General Barr homed in on litigation over the Trump administration’s rescission of an Obama-era program known as DACA, that allowed thousands of migrants brought to this country as children to avert deportation and obtain work papers from the federal government. Barr said that two trial courts, in New York and California, deemed the rescission improper under the Administrative Procedure Act and issued preliminary injunctions to keep DACA in place. (Another trial judge in Washington, D.C., also struck down the rescission; the 4th and 9th Circuits have held the DACA rescission violated the APA.)

Barr said that the injunctions preempted the political process that might have resolved uncertainty over the ultimate fate of DACA recipients and prompted red-state attorneys general to go to court to seek a competing nationwide injunction barring the Obama policy – “fighting fire with fire,” Barr said. In all, he told ALI members, the DACA saga shows the pernicious effect of nationwide injunctions in litigation and politics.

You might therefore think, especially in light of the vice-president’s proclamation that the Trump administration plans to press the Supreme Court to rein in nationwide injunctions, that the Justice Department sees the DACA cases as an opportunity to curtail the sweeping prohibitions on policy. But that doesn’t seem to be occurring. The Justice Department last year filed three petitions asking the Supreme Court immediately to take up DACA rulings by trial judges in California, Washington and New York. Neither the New York nor California petitions asked the Supreme Court to consider the scope of the injunctions leaving DACA in place. The Supreme Court, as you probably know, has not acted on DOJ’s petitions.

Law prof Blackman, for one, believes politics is driving the Trump administration’s recent calls to rein in nationwide injunctions, not legal developments. But even if this month’s messages from the AG and the vice president signal a coordinated strategy, the administration should remember that a win on nationwide injunctions might turn out to be just a consolation prize.