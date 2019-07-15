9th Circuit seems poised to require arbitrators to disclose ownership interest in JAMS

(Reuters) - At oral arguments Friday in City Beverages v. Monster Energy, two judges of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seemed to favor adopting a rule that would require purportedly neutral arbitrators in the for-profit JAMS arbitration service to inform both sides if they have an ownership interest in JAMS. Judges Milan Smith and Michael Simon appeared to agree with City Beverages – a beverage distributor appealing a JAMS arbitration ruling in Monster’s favor – that City Beverages had a right to know that the arbitrator in its case has an equity interest in JAMS, and that JAMS, in turn, has heard nearly 100 Monster arbitrations in the last five years.

“The people who are going to arbitrate need to know whether the person who is supposed to be neutral has a stake,” said Judge Smith, who said statistics have shown that arbitration rulings favor repeat customers.

Judge Simon played devil’s advocate with City Beverages counsel Michael Vaska of Foster Pepper, asking for assurances that requiring disclosure would not open “a really messy can of worms.” (Vaska pointed out that California already requires extensive disclosures from arbitrators in consumer cases.) But Judge Simon also told Monster counsel Tanya Schierling of Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith that because arbitrators bear the burden of disclosure before they are selected by the parties, “It seems a very simple thing to say, ‘I’m an owner.’”

The third member of the panel, Judge Michelle Friedland, seemed less inclined to side with City, pointing out that precedent overturning arbitration awards for disclosure failures has focused on relationships between arbitrators and parties before them. There is no case law, Judge Friedland said, addressing an alleged failure to disclose an ownership stake in the arbitration provider itself. “You chose to go to arbitration,” she told City Beverage lawyer Vaska. “Everyone knows the arbitrators get paid. I don’t understand, once you choose to do that, how you have this issue.”

All three of the judges on the panel, however, seemed to appreciate that they’re dealing with a novel issue that’s likely to become increasingly important as companies turn more often to arbitration. (The American Arbitration Association is a not-for-profit organization so this question doesn’t apply to AAA cases.) In fact, both Judges Smith and Friedland contrasted the extremely stringent rules on financial disclosure and recusal for federal judges with disclosure rules for arbitrators.

“The arbitrators are doing more and more and more of the work the courts used to do,” Judge Smith said. “So the question is, what rules apply to the arbitrators?”

Monster counsel Schierling said in an email that it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage of the appeal. City lawyer Vaska was not immediately available.

I should throw in the inevitable caveat that predicting outcomes based on oral arguments is always a risky business. Judge Smith said flat out that he believes the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1968 ruling in Commonwealth Coatings v. Continental Casualty requires prospective arbitrators to disclose their equity interest in an arbitration service that is regularly engaged by one of the parties. (In Commonwealth, the Supreme Court set aside an arbitration award because the arbitrator failed to disclose his longstanding financial ties to one of the parties.) But Judge Simon, as I mentioned, pressed both Schierling and Vaska about the practicalities of a disclosure rule. He could certainly end up deciding not to open a “messy can of worms” by requiring JAMS arbitrators to reveal whether they have an equity stake in the arbitration firm.

City Beverage, as it explained in its opening brief at the 9th Circuit signed a 20-year contract to distribute Monster energy drinks in the Pacific Northwest, where it is based. (City is now known as Olympic Eagle, but I’ll call it City for the sake of clarity.) Eight years later, Monster unilaterally terminated City’s contract, along with those of dozens of other distributors, as part of its 2015 partnership with Coca-Cola. City filed for arbitration, asserting that under the Washington Franchise Investment Protection Act, Monster could not end its contract without cause.

After City and Monster consulted on seven prospective arbitrators, JAMS selected retired California state court judge John Kennedy to hear the case. Kennedy’s disclosure said that he, like other neutral parties in JAMS proceedings, “has an economic interest in the overall financial success of JAMS.”

Kennedy ultimately ruled that the Washington franchise law did not cover City’s deal with Monster. He also ordered City to pay $3 million to cover Monster’s fees in the arbitration.

After the arbitration concluded, City’s lawyers found a 2015 UCLA Entertainment Law Review article, Mandatory Arbitration Provisions Involving Talent and Studios and Proposed Areas of Improvement, revealing that some JAMS arbitrators receive not just their fees for overseeing JAMS proceedings but also a share of the profits of the entire enterprise. From depositions in another case, City eventually learned that about 107 of JAMS’ 320 neutral arbitrators own an equal stake in the arbitration service. JAMS eventually confirmed that Kennedy is a stakeholder, but U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner of Los Angeles rejected City's disclosure arguments and confirmed the arbitration award to Monster in 2017.

City told the 9th Circuit that the arbitration was tainted by Kennedy’s failure specifically to disclose that he has an ownership stake in an enterprise that profits from Monster’s repeat business. “This court should vacate the Monster awards under the Federal Arbitration Act, as it has in other cases where an arbitrator’s failure to disclose information created a reasonable impression of partiality,” the company wrote in its appellate brief, citing the 9th Circuit’s 2007 ruling in New Regency Productions v. Nippon Herald Films. In the New Regency case, the 9th Circuit affirmed the vacatur of an award by an arbitrator who failed to disclose that he was an executive for a company in the midst of negotiating a production deal with one of the parties in the arbitration.

Monster’s 9th Circuit brief argued that Kennedy disclosed that he has an interest in JAMS’ ongoing success, which effectively encompasses his ownership interest. And, belying City’s allegation of an appearance of partiality, Monster said, the arbitrator disclosed that in the one Monster arbitration he previously handled, he ruled against the company. According to Monster, courts – including the 9th Circuit in 2006’s Nagrampa v. MailCoups - have on several occasions rejected City’s “repeat player” theory that arbitrators are beholden to companies that frequently appear before them.

At Friday’s oral argument, Monster lawyer Schierling warned the 9th Circuit that imposing a rule requiring arbitrators to disclose their ownership interests, based on a theory that they’re motivated to protect repeat customers, would subvert the FAA. “It’s never enough,” she said. “(Disclosure) becomes a subjective, slippery slope. And doing that ultimately results in the very judicial hostility to arbitration that the FAA was passed in order to eliminate.”

I’m sure it will be a while until the 9th Circuit issues a ruling, but keep an eye out for this case. If City wins, a lot of JAMS rulings could be up for grabs.