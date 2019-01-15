For plaintiffs' lawyers Mark Lanier and Jayne Conroy, Pinnacle retrial is a family affair

(Reuters) - When trial gets underway this week in federal court in Dallas for five bellwether plaintiffs who claim to have suffered severe complications from allegedly defective metal-on-metal Pinnacle hip implants, plaintiffs’ lawyers Mark Lanier of the Lanier Law Firm and Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy will be working together again, as they have in several mass torts trials over the past 20 years. But this time is different: Both lawyers will also be litigating alongside their daughters.

Rachel Lanier and Mildred Conroy, both associates at the Lanier firm, are part of the plaintiffs’ trial team for the hip implant trial – last minute additions after the settlement last month of a New York state-court talc trial in which Rachel Lanier, a 2015 graduate of St. John’s law school, was slated to be lead counsel.

In the Dallas hip implant case, Rachel Lanier will be sitting at counsel’s table with Jayne Conroy and her father, who said his daughter will probably handle the testimony of at least one of the plaintiffs. Mildred Conroy, who graduated in 2016 from Roger Williams School of Law, will help prep lawyers for witnesses’ testimony and track trial exhibits, according to her mom.

The Pinnacle trial marks the third time Mark and Rachel Lanier have tried a case together. Rachel previously worked behind the scenes with her father at an earlier hip implant trial and was at counsel’s table in a 2018 trial in St. Louis that ended with a $4.7 billion jury verdict for cancer patients who said Johnson & Johnson baby powder contains asbestos. J&J, which has said it will appeal the St. Louis outcome, has maintained in public statements that its talc is safe and that the information it has been required to divulge in recent litigation shows the care the company takes to ensure its products are asbestos-free.

Jayne and Mildred Conroy haven’t been on a trial team together since Mildred passed the bar, although the younger Conroy worked as an intern for her mother’s firm during a previous hip implant trial.

“It actually feels incredibly natural to work with Mildred at trial,” Jayne Conroy said in an email. “Good trial teams become families - and we have taken that to another level.”

Hip implant defendants Dupuy and J&J deny liability for the product, which, according to a Dupuy spokeswoman, has “a track record of safety and effectiveness.” She added, “We are confident the evidence presented at the retrial will show that the company acted appropriately and responsibly in the development, testing, and marketing of” the implant.

The Dallas hip implant trial is actually a retrial. Lanier and Conroy previous obtained a $505 million jury verdict for the five bellwether plaintiffs, which U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade cut to $151 million in 2016. Last April, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the judgment and ordered a retrial in an extraordinary opinion that sharply criticized Lanier - repeatedly and by name - and concluded that he engaged in improper, inflammatory tactics and outright deception.

I asked both Mark and Rachel Lanier if such criticism stings more when family members are in court to hear it. Mark said he’d rather that Rachel know directly what he’s doing, and what defendants have to say about it, than have to explain criticism to her and the rest of the family outside of court. Rachel said she sometimes has to duck her head and bite her lip when defendants go after Mark Lanier.

“I feel protective of my dad,” she said. “When anyone attacks his character, it’s a huge motivator. On a personal level, I’m glad to see what’s happening and be there in solidarity.”

Rachel’s tendency to show her emotions is the one characteristic her father said she needs to improve as she develops her career as a trial lawyer. “She’s working on her poker face,” he said. Rachel told me her father is right: “He knows me well. Especially when the protective daughter in me kicks in.”

Conroy offered some constructive criticism for her daughter as well. “Mildred needs to trust her instincts and speak her mind when asked,” Conroy said. “She is working with very experienced counsel, but a trial team depends on fresh perspective and confidence. Of course, I often tell her to brush her hair, too.”

Said Mildred: “That sounds like my mom.”

Lanier told me that, for him, the hardest part of trying cases has always been long separations from his family. Having Rachel on his trial team helps, he said, but his ultimate goal is to rope in his youngest daughter, Sarah, who is planning to go to law school, and to persuade his wife, Becky, to reactivate her law license.

“We’ll be the Von Trapp Family law firm.”