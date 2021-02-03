Dela. Chancery Court: McDonald's CEO does not deserve a break in separation suit

(Reuters) - At a Nov. 13 Zoom hearing in Delaware Chancery Court, the lawyer defending former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook made an interesting argument for why the company cannot claim that it was fraudulently induced into entering a separation agreement worth an estimated $41 million to the ex-CEO: McDonald’s, said Easterbrook counsel Kristen Hudson of the Benson Firm, already believed its CEO was a liar.

At the time it entered the separation agreement in November 2019, Hudson said, McDonald’s knew that Easterbrook was involved in a romantic relationship with a subordinate. The relationship violated the company’s business policies – even though Easterbrook had signed a certification attesting to his compliance with those policies.

So McDonald’s, according to Hudson, had good reason to suspect that it couldn’t trust its CEO. The company essentially conceded as much, she said at the Nov. 13 hearing before Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights, when it brought in outside lawyers, seized Easterbrook’s phone, and conducted an investigation before the board agreed to the separation deal with its CEO.

Months later, McDonald’s received a tip that Easterbrook had engaged in other inappropriate relationships; had allegedly orchestrated a lucrative stock grant to one of the women he was involved with; and had attempted to cover up evidence of his misconduct. The company sued Easterbrook for breaching his duty to the company by concealing evidence in the initial investigation that led to the separation agreement. It also alleged that Easterbrook’s deception induced the company to enter the deal.

Easterbrook’s lawyer told Vice Chancellor Slights that McDonald’s cannot claim to have relied on the representations of a CEO whom the company regarded as a liar. “They decided, according to their allegations, to separate from Mr. Easterbrook because they couldn’t trust him,” Hudson said. “And now they expect the court to allow a complaint to proceed that says, “We were fooled by someone we swear we didn’t trust,’” Hudson said.

The argument undoubtedly has some appeal as a matter of logic: If you know someone is a liar, you should not expect him to tell the truth. But in a ruling Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Slights rejected Easterbrook’s dismissal motion. Under Delaware policy and precedent, he said, reliance is a matter of contract – and if Easterbrook wanted to assure that McDonald’s couldn’t come after him for telling lies outside the corners of the contract, he should have bargained for an explicit anti-reliance clause.

“As a matter of public policy, Delaware is ‘intolerant of fraud,’” and, for this reason “the intent to preclude reliance on extra-contractual statements must emerge clearly and unambiguously from the contract,’” Slights wrote, citing 2004’s Kronenberg v. Katz.

Easterbrook counsel Hudson did not respond to my email on Slights' ruling.(It's important to remember that the ex-CEO's dismissal arguments did not address the truth of McDonald's allegations. Nor did Vice Chancellor Slights' opinion, which just said the company's claims were adequately pleaded.) McDonald’s told my Reuters colleagues Jon Stempel and Tom Hals that the company looks forward to proving Easterbrook’s alleged deceptions. “He violated the company’s policies, disrespected its values and abused the trust of his co-workers, the board, our franchisees and our shareholders,” McDonald’s said in a statement. The company is represented by Munger, Tolles & Olson and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Easterbrook, as I’ve previously written, attempted to argue in dismissal filings that his separation agreement with McDonald’s actually contained an anti-reliance clause. The contract included a provision that the agreement “completely supersedes any prior written or oral agreements or representations,” and that “any oral representation or modification concerning this agreement shall be of no force or effect.” That language, according to Easterbrook, sufficed to prevent McDonald’s from asserting a claim based on assurances outside of the agreement.

Easterbrook also argued that the form of the severance agreement, which was couched as a letter to the CEO, distinguished the contract from Delaware precedent requiring an explicit anti-reliance clause. Delaware cases, as McDonald’s argued, hold that so-called integration clauses – like the provision in Easterbrook’s deal that said the severance agreement superseded previous contracts – are not a disclaimer of reliance on statements beyond the contract. Easterbrook said his case is different because of the agreement’s unusual structure.

Not according to Vice Chancellor Slights, who said the ex-CEO’s argument was “difficult to follow and, in any event, not even remotely supported by our law.” The integration clause in Easterbrook’s contract was no more than that, the judge said. If employees like the ex-McDonald’s CEO want to avert claims that they duped their companies, Slights wrote, they need the companies’ specific assent.

The message of the McDonald’s dismissal opinion is unmistakable: Delaware courts don’t like it when CEOs allegedly lie to their companies – and judges aren’t going to let corporate officers off the hook without companies’ explicit agreement. Delaware, in Vice Chancellor Slights’ language, abhors a fraud.