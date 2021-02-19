Supreme Court case asks justices to decide if exposure to N-word makes a workplace hostile

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court called this week for Dallas’ Parkland Health and Hospital System to respond to a petition asking the justices to take up a potentially incendiary issue: Is an employee’s exposure to the most offensive slur against Blacks in the American vernacular sufficiently severe and dehumanizing to establish a hostile workplace claim?

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said no in an unpublished per curiam decision last April, concluding that although operating room aide Robert Collier was allegedly subjected for months to the slur scratched into an elevator wall, the word was not directed at him, did not physically threaten him and did not unreasonably interfere with his job. But Collier’s Jan. 15 Supreme Court petition argues other federal circuits have held that the use of the hateful racial epithet is enough evidence of hostility to allow an employee to claim discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The hospital initially waived a response at the Supreme Court. I emailed its Supreme Court counsel of record, Joshua Bennett of Carter Arnett, for comment on the court’s request for a response and on Collier’s petition for Supreme Court review but didn’t hear back. According to the 5th Circuit decision affirming summary judgment for the hospital, Parkland claimed it did not receive a report from Collier on the racially offensive graffiti in the elevator.

Collier’s Supreme Court counsel, Georgetown law professor Brian Wolfman, told the justices that in the 3rd and 4th Circuits, “a jury may find that a workplace use of the N-word is an ‘extremely serious’ isolated incident that is sufficiently severe to violate Title VII.” Collier’s Supreme Court petition uses the phrase “N-word” in place of the actual racial slur except in direct quotations that contain the word.

But the 6th 7th, 8th and 10th Circuits have reached the same conclusion as the 5th Circuit in Collier’s case, holding that use of the offensive word, by itself, was a non-actionable “mere utterance.” Collier’s petition described no fewer than eight appellate decisions in which the courts refused to allow employees to proceed with discrimination claims despite specific allegations that they were subjected to the racial epithet in their workplaces.

The Supreme Court’s own precedent, according to Collier, has left a gap for the lower courts. The justices ruled in 1986’s Meritor Savings Bank v. Vinson that employers can be liable under Title VII when an employee is subjected to harassment so severe or pervasive that it alters the conditions of employment. In 1988’s Faragher v. City of Boca Raton, the court ruled that an isolated incident can be sufficiently traumatizing to meet the “severe or pervasive” test. But the court has also said in 1993’s Harris v. Forklift Systems that the mere utterance of an offensive epithet is not adequately severe or pervasive.

The time has now come, Collier’s petition argued, for the justices to clarify whether racially offensive words – and, specifically, the particularly derogatory N-word – are mere utterances or extremely serious incidents.

We already know what one justice thinks about workplace use of that particular racial slur (or, at least, what he has thought in the past). As the Collier petition noted, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a powerful concurring opinion, when he was on the D.C. Circuit, in Ayissi-Etoh v. Fannie Mae, which revived a Title VII claim by a Black Fannie Mae employee who alleged, among other things, that a Fannie Mae exec used the epithet when shouting at him to “get out of my office.” That alleged statement “by itself would establish a hostile work environment for purposes of federal anti-discrimination laws,” wrote then-Judge Kavanaugh. “No other word in the English language so powerfully or instantly calls to mind our country's long and brutal struggle to overcome racism and discrimination against African–Americans.”

Collier has not alleged that any of his bosses actually said the racial slur to him. His 2017 suit, which claimed that he was fired in retaliation for complaining about racial discrimination, cited three specific incidents. Collier said he was once called “boy” by a nurse and that other nurses used that word with other Black employees. He alleged that after he reported that two large swastikas had been drawn on the wall of a storage room he visited as part of his job, the hospital waited 18 months to paint over the offensive symbols. And Collier asserted that the anti-Black slur was etched into the wall of an elevator that he and other hospital employees used to access the cafeteria. Collier, who said the graffiti caused him distress whenever he used the elevator, alleged that he told the hospital’s human resources department and his own boss about the epithet, but, according to him, the hospital failed to do anything about the graffiti for months. Though the N-word was eventually scratched out, Collier said the work was roughly done and appeared to have been by “some Black person who was tired of seeing it.”

The 5th Circuit found that Parkland had offered a legitimate, non-discriminatory explanation for firing Collier, who allegedly punched a wall in a dispute with his supervisor after refusing to work in a particular station for operating room aides. The hospital said four officials other than Collier’s boss made the decision to fire him for insubordination.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Howard University human and civil rights clinic filed amicus briefs this week backing Collier’s request for Supreme Court review. The NAACP brief argued that the 5th Circuit decision ignored the pervasive, real-world impact of racial insults on Black employees. Howard’s brief emphasized the “traumatic history embedded” in racist terminology and symbols like the swastika. Historically, the brief said, such language and symbolism were often accompanied by violence, prompting real, physical fear among Black employees exposed to hateful words and symbols.

Parkland has until March 18 to submit its response at the Supreme Court.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.