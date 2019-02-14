Skadden is unlikely beneficiary of failed legal maneuver by accused Russian conspirator

(Reuters) - Reed Smith had to know it was a longshot motion. Last month, the firm moved in federal court in Washington, D.C., to conduct discovery to support its theory that its client Concord Management - the Russian firm accused of a sprawling, multiyear conspiracy to defraud the United States by, among other things, using fake social media personas to influence the 2016 presidential campaign - was improperly targeted for prosecution because it’s a Russian business. Concord’s purported evidence of its unfair treatment? A Jan. 15 deal between the Justice Department and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. “Skadden’s admitted conduct is far more direct, obvious, and egregious than the allegations against Concord — yet Skadden was not prosecuted,” Concord’s motion asserted.

As you probably recall, Skadden’s settlement with DOJ resolved allegations that former Skadden partner Gregory Craig made “false and misleading oral and written statements” about his work for the government of Ukraine to Justice officials responsible for administering the Foreign Agents Registration Act. (Skadden agreed to register under FARA and to repay to the U.S. the $4.7 million it was paid for its Ukraine work.) Concord’s lawyers argued that Skadden, a sophisticated global law firm with in-house FARA expertise, knew the rules far better than Concord, a purported Russian catering company.

William Taylor of Zuckerman Spaeder, who reportedly represents former Skadden partner Craig, was not immediately available for comment. Skadden declined to comment through a firm spokeswoman. Concord counsel Eric Dubelier did not respond to a phone call requesting comment.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich of the District of Columbia denied Concord’s motion on Wednesday, devoting a mere three pages to the effort. Like I said, Reed Smith had to know the motion was a long shot.

In fact, I’d say the only winner from Concord’s motion is … Skadden. The firm’s entanglement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe – its contact to the Ukraine government came through Paul Manafort – have been, at best, an embarrassment and a distraction. It’s just never a good look when one of your former lawyers goes to jail. And I’m sure it was galling for the firm to read Concord’s brief, considering that Concord is accused of conspiring on behalf of Russia to undermine American democracy.

But the motion prompted both the Justice Department and Judge Friedrich to put Skadden’s settlement in context – and both said pretty definitively that there’s simply no comparison between the law firm’s mistakes and Concord’s alleged conspiracy. In effect, the judge and the Justice Department, in responding to Concord, have helped Skadden repair its reputation.

The Justice Department’s response to Concord’s motion, signed by Special Counsel Mueller, the Washington U.S. Attorney and DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for National Security, argued that blame for Skadden’s FARA failures rests with the former partner (unnamed in the brief but known to be Craig) on whom the firm relied. “The law firm is not alleged to have condoned the former partner’s actions, let alone also to have engaged in anything akin to the numerous acts of deception and concealment as alleged against Concord,” the DOJ brief said. “To the contrary, the agreement explains that the law firm cooperated extensively with the investigation into the matter, and that the law firm has undertaken affirmative steps to enhance its internal procedures and processes…. In short, Concord and the law firm are in no way similarly situated.”

Judge Friedrich, similarly, minimized Skadden’s conduct. “Although Skadden is alleged to have made false and misleading statements to the FARA Unit between 2012 and 2014, the statements were made by a single former partner of the firm, and there is no allegation that the firm condoned, much less contributed to, the former partner’s false and misleading statements,” she wrote. “The misconduct ascribed to Skadden in the declination letter is not similar in nature or scope to the conspiracy charged” against Concord.

I’m sure Skadden would rather that Concord had never filed a motion linking the law firm to an accused Russian Internet saboteur. But I’d say Concord’s short-lived motion produced the best possible outcome for the firm.