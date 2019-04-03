After lead plaintiff turmoil Kessler Topaz keeps control of Snap class action

(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson of Los Angeles ruled Tuesday that a group of Snap investors should serve as the lead plaintiff in a securities class action claiming the company failed to disclose discouraging user data in advance of its March 2017 IPO. The judge picked the coalition of five shareholders over two candidates with bigger losses, including the New Mexico State Investment Council. His ruling means that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, which represents the newly appointed Snap investor group, will remain in charge of a case it has been litigating since May 2017.

Scratching your head over why a lead plaintiff was just appointed in a case that has been under way for two years? It’s a complicated story, as I’ll explain, but one that I suspect will be increasingly familiar as institutional investors step back from securities class actions and leave leadership of the litigation to individual investors. The Snap lead plaintiff drama is a precautionary tale.

Kessler Topaz first won appointment to serve as lead counsel in the Snap class action back in September 2017, representing an investor who lost about $300,000 during the period of time allegedly tainted by Snap’s inadequate disclosures. The firm sank thousands of hours into the case, developing evidence that last year prompted the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to subpoena Snap about its IPO disclosures.

Snap has said that it is cooperating with the government inquiries. It contends its IPO disclosures were “accurate and complete” and that the shareholder fraud class action is meritless. Snap counsel Boris Feldman of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati declined comment for this story.

By last summer, Kessler Topaz had survived Snap’s motion to dismiss and was set to litigate a motion to certify the class. The case even had a scheduled trial date. But there was a snag: The court-appointed lead plaintiff didn’t want to stay in the case because of health concerns.

Kessler Topaz offered a solution. It had already proposed additional shareholders as class representatives. Snap had even deposed them. So Kessler Topaz suggested swapping in those shareholders as lead plaintiffs. The substitution, it said, would allow the class action to move ahead efficiently, with new lead plaintiffs who were fully up to speed on the case.

Snap’s lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati cried foul, arguing that the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act explicitly prohibits lawyers from driving shareholder fraud cases. Judge Wilson put Kessler Topaz’s client in charge, not the law firm. So if the client wants to drop out, Wilson Sonsini said, the judge should reopen the process of selecting a lead plaintiff. Judge Wilson agreed. In January, he said new shareholders – and new plaintiffs’ lawyers – could bid to take over the litigation.

The competition was brisk – hardly a surprise since the case was already poised for class certification. Faruqi & Faruqi filed a motion for a single Snap investor who claimed to have lost nearly $1.7 million. Labaton Sucharow asked for the New Mexico fund, with claimed losses of about $1.1 million, to be appointed. Kessler Topaz moved for the appointment of five newly emerged Snap shareholders who lost a total of about $500,000. Three other candidates with smaller losses also threw in their hats.

As you know, judges typically look first at the investor with the biggest losses when they’re picking plaintiffs to lead securities class actions. Faruqi’s client, therefore, was the presumptive lead. But Judge Wilson had already passed him over back in 2017 when he selected Kessler Topaz’s former client instead. Faruqi lawyers argued that the judge should consider their client anew because of tweaks to the proposed class period. Kessler Topaz and the New Mexico fund countered that regardless of the class period, Faruqi’s client bought a large percentage of his Snap shares after revelations of the alleged fraud. If he were to be appointed lead, the opposing briefs said, Snap would argue that a class can’t be certified because Faruqi’s client didn’t rely on its alleged misrepresentations when he made the decision to buy Snap shares.

The New Mexico fund had the next-biggest losses. And under the PSLRA, institutional investors have an edge over individual shareholders in lead plaintiff contests because Congress was of the view that pension funds are more likely than small shareholders to be independent decisionmakers. But as other lead plaintiff candidates pointed out to Judge Wilson, the New Mexico fund had cashed out of Snap before the end of the class period – and then, like Faruqi’s client, bought additional shares after the alleged fraud was revealed.

Kessler Topaz and its client also took a bashing in opposition briefs from other candidates. Faruqi and Labaton argued that the Snap shareholder group was an ad hoc contrivance, concocted by Kessler Topaz solely to secure a lead role for the law firm.

In the end, Judge Wilson decided the Kessler group was the best of his options. Faruqi’s client, he said, wasn’t an optimal class representative, despite his big loss, because of Snap’s potential arguments based on his purchase of shares after the alleged fraud was exposed. The New Mexico fund had the same problem, the judge said, in addition to potential standing issues from uncertainty about which state officials can authorize the fund to sue. It could well be that the fund would eventually beat Snap defense arguments, Judge Wilson said, but the shareholder class should not bear the cost of litigating them.

That left the Kessler group. The judge acknowledged that ad hoc groups aren’t ideal, but said there’s plenty of precedent holding that they are “not necessarily inadequate.” In this case, he said, Kessler’s clients had submitted a joint declaration promising to exercise the requisite oversight of their lawyers but also to make sure the case moves quickly to a resolution. Judge Wilson did not say so explicitly, but he seems to have taken into account Kessler Topaz arguments that the class would suffer if a new shareholder firm took over with the case on the cusp of class certification.

I emailed Thomas Dubbs and Francis McConville of Labaton, who represent the New Mexico fund; Richard Gonnello of Faruqi, who represents the individual investors with the biggest Snap losses; and Sharan Nirmul of Kessler, who has been leading the litigation against the company. None of them responded.

I said above that I believe we’re going to see more of the kind of lead plaintiff drama that played out in the Snap case. According to Cornerstone Research, institutional investors have been retreating from leadership of securities class actions since about 2012. Individual shareholders were appointed to be in charge of about 60 percent of the shareholder fraud cases filed in 2018. Unlike pension funds and other institutions, individuals develop health issues, like the lead plaintiff in Snap, or post dumb things on social media, like the court-appointed lead plaintiff in a San Francisco federal court class action against the cryptocurrency enterprise Tezos.

That case, as I’ve written, is following the same path as the Snap litigation, with plaintiffs' lawyers asking U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to allow them to substitute different investors for the shareholder he originally appointed. Judge Seeborg held a hearing on the motion, which is opposed by other plaintiffs’ firms, in March but hasn’t yet ruled. I suspect the judge will talk about the Snap case when he issues his opinion.