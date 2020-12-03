Robbins Geller throws a grenade at Bernstein Litowitz in billion-dollar Symantec class action

(Reuters) - The shareholder firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed an extraordinary two-page notice this week that threatens to blow up a two-year-old shareholder class action against the cybersecurity company Symantec.

Robbins Geller was shut out of the class action in October 2018, when U.S. District Judge William Alsup of San Francisco appointed Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann as lead counsel. Bernstein Litowitz has since litigated the case to the brink of settlement, winning class certification in May. But Robbins Geller’s new filing, styled as a “notice of potential conflict of interest,” suggests that Bernstein Litowitz may be tainted by conflict because it recently hired a top-ranking official from the lead plaintiff in the Symantec case, the Swedish fund SEB Investment Management.

Want more On the Case? Listen to the On the Case podcast.

Bernstein Litowitz announced in October that the SEB official, Hans Ek, was joining the firm as a senior adviser for European investor relations. It was Ek who, in 2018, selected Bernstein Litowitz to serve as SEB’s counsel in the Symantec case.

Robbins Geller said that if Judge Alsup – who is extremely sensitive about relationships between lead plaintiffs and their lawyers in shareholder class actions – was not previously aware that Bernstein Litowitz had hired the SEB official, the judge should hold a status conference to “allow the court to determine how to best protect the class and ensure conflict-free representation.”

Bernstein Litowitz lawyers Salvatore Graziano, Jeroen Van Kwawegen and Jonathan Uslander did not respond to my email request for comment on the Robbins Geller notice.

Shareholders sued Symantec in May 2018, after the company disclosed an internal investigation of its accounting practices and said it had notified the Securities and Exchange Commission of potential problems. Its shares fell by about 30% on the news, erasing $6 billion of market capitalization. The investigation subsequently found “relatively weak and informal processes” but no need for a restatement of revenue. The SEC has not brought an action against Symantec, which merged with Broadcom in 2019.

SEB competed against a British pension fund represented by Robbins Geller to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case. Judge Alsup picked SEB, which had by far the larger losses, in August 2018. But the judge did not immediately name SEB’s lawyers at Bernstein Litowitz as lead counsel. Instead, he instructed SEB to entertain proposals from plaintiffs' firms interested in representing the class, taking into account how candidates proposed to be paid and their track record in shareholder class actions. SEB could consider Bernstein Litowitz, Judge Alsup said, “but it may not give current counsel any special preference.”

Alsup emphasized the lead plaintiff’s fiduciary duty to make an unconflicted selection at an Aug. 23, 2018 hearing. Ek, then serving as SEB’s acting CEO, appeared at the hearing. “You cannot just give any special weight to the lawyers that brought you here today,” Judge Alsup told Ek, warning the choice should not be based on his relationship with Bernstein Litowitz. “There can be no campaign contributions, there can be no side payments, there can be nothing like that,” the judge said. “It's got to be completely above board and in the interest of the class, and not what you've done in the past … If you come back with the same lawyer that brought you here today, I'm going to be very suspicious.”

In September 2018, Bernstein Litowitz filed a brief informing Alsup that SEB had conducted “an open and competitive” selection process — including a widely circulated request for proposals and in-person interviews with several law firms vying to serve as its counsel — and had picked Bernstein Litowitz. The firm moved to be appointed lead plaintiff.

Though Alsup previously warned that he would be “suspicious” if Bernstein Litowitz were SEB’s choice, he did not hold a second hearing and signed off on Bernstein Litowitz’s appointment days after SEB’s motion.

The case has since been aggressively litigated. Symantec’s lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati won dismissal of shareholders’ first amended complaint, but, as I mentioned, the judge subsequently certified a shareholder class. Notice of the case has been sent out to nearly 130,000 class members. Lawyers for Symantec and the class met to discuss settlement in September under the auspices of U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu, according to the docket. (Symantec counsel Caz Hashemi of Wilson Sonsini didn’t respond to my email.)

Robbins Geller’s grenade may turn out to be a dud. I’m sure Bernstein Litowitz can credibly argue that it had no quid pro quo agreement with Ek back in 2018 when he picked the firm to serve as SEB’s counsel in the Symantec case. Ek’s new job at Bernstein Litowitz might well be the culminating of deepening mutual regard that he and Bernstein Litowitz developed in the course of litigating this case.

Mark Solomon of Robbins Geller acknowledged in an email that there may be no problem with Ek’s hiring if Bernstein Litowitz has already told Judge Alsup about it. But he said that the judge encouraged Robbins Geller and its client to keep an eye on the litigation “to ensure against inappropriate conduct or abnormal connections between the appointed lead plaintiff and lead counsel.” The judge also told Ek, Solomon noted, to avoid payments or side deals that would cast doubt on his relationship with Bernstein Litowitz.

“The question is, does the passage of time somehow dilute the Rule 23 implications associated with class counsel extending offers to, negotiating with and ultimately hiring the very person who told the court he would be responsible for overseeing that same law firm during the pendency of the case?” Solomon said.

Robbins Geller seems to be hoping that Judge Alsup, at the very least, will want to know more about the relationship between Ek and Bernstein Litowitz. This could get very interesting.