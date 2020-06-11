Can mall owner Taubman get money damages from Simon in COVID-19 deal case?

(Reuters) - The luxury shopping mall developer Taubman Centers included an intriguing warning in its response Wednesday afternoon to a lawsuit by its erstwhile merger partner Simon Properties. Simon, as you’ve doubtless heard, sued in Michigan state court to terminate its $3.6 billion deal to acquire Taubman, arguing that Taubman has experienced a material adverse event because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected its luxury properties. Taubman’s press release said that it disputes Simon’s legal claims and intends to force Simon to close the deal.

But the Taubman statement also said the company will pursue money damages based on the price Simon agreed to pay its shareholders. And the merger agreement between the companies includes a provision that says Taubman is entitled to go after damages based on its shareholders’ losses if the Simon deal tanks.

If Taubman can force Simon to pay its shareholders what Simon pledged in the merger agreement, that’s powerful leverage for the target, right?

Perhaps – but, as I’ll explain, Taubman’s prospective claim for money damages appears to hinge on contractual conditions that complicate the demand. At best, there’s going to be a lot of procedural litigation before Taubman wrings any money from Simon.

I first want to offer some interesting context for the damages clause, which, on its face, appears to be quite a contractual benefit for Taubman. Clauses permitting targets to seek damages on behalf of their shareholders became a cause celebre in M&A circles about 15 years ago, after a 2005 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Consolidated Edison v. Northeast Utilities. In that decision, which stemmed from ConEd ditching a multibillion-dollar deal to buy Northeast, the appeals court held that Northeast shareholders did not have right to sue for the $1.2 billion premium they would have received had the deal closed.

In the wake of the 2nd Circuit ruling, targets in some big M&A deals began insisting on “Con Ed clauses,” allowing companies to sue over their shareholders’ losses if deals tanked. According to a 2009 study by the American Bar Association’s Mergers & Acquisitions Committee – conducted as the 2008 recession busted M&A transactions – nearly 20% of the 103 deal contracts analyzed by the committee contained Con Ed clauses. Eight years later, when the M&A committee analyzed 131 agreements drafted in 2016, its study found Con Ed clauses in 36 percent.

That contractual right, though, doesn’t seem to have produced a lot of money for jilted targets. I asked Kevin Miller of Alston & Bird, who frequently represents investment banks advising on M&A deals if he could think of a single instance of a company obtaining damages under a Con Ed clause. He said he could not. (Miller noted that Williams Companies, which was ditched by Energy Transfer Equity in 2016, is still litigating to obtain a $1.5 billion breakup fee; in 2017, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock tossed ETE’s counterclaim for the breakup fee, but Williams’ claim wears on.)

WeWork and its onetime CEO Adam Neumann are both pursuing damages in Delaware Chancery Court from SoftBank entities after SoftBank terminated a $3 billion tender offer for shares of the privately-held office space company in April. WeWork’s claim is under a provision of the merger agreement that’s akin to a Con Ed clause for a private company, purportedly requiring the SoftBank entities to cough up what it would have paid shareholders who tendered their stock.

Even as it goes after money damages, WeWork is simultaneously litigating to force the SoftBank defendants to complete the tender offer. And that’s where the WeWork case seems to part ways with Taubman’s prospective recourse against Simon.

This is complicated but could turn out to be important. I told you that the merger agreement between Taubman and Simon contains a Con Ed provision that allows Taubman (technically, a Taubman subsidiary) to sue to recover its shareholders’ lost premium if the deal tanks. That provision refers back to a different contract clause in the section of the agreement addressing the termination of the deal. Specifically, the Con Ed clause says that Taubman has the right to seek money damages if Taubman – not Simon – terminates the deal because Simon breached the agreement.

So far, Taubman has not sought to terminate the deal – and, in fact, said in its statement that it wants to force Simon to complete the merger. I don’t see how Taubman can bring a countersuit in which it simultaneously seeks to compel Simon to execute the deal agreement and, alternatively, seeks damages contingent upon its own termination of the deal.

Of course, Taubman will ultimately have to prove that Simon wrongfully tried to kill the merger to prevail on either its specific performance or money damages claims. If Simon is right and Taubman has experienced an MAE, the deal is off and Taubman shareholders are out of luck. I suppose that if Taubman persuades the court in Michigan that there has been no MAE (and that, despite Simon’s assertions, it has not breached other contractual representations), Taubman can elect to terminate the deal and go after money damages instead.

But that’s a long way off at a time when Taubman needs all the leverage it can get.