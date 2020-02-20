7th Circuit deepens circuit split over TCPA liability

(Reuters) - Well, this is quite a muddle.

In a decision Wednesday in Gadelhak v. AT&T Services, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act does not apply to calls or texts that are automatically dialed from a stored database of phone numbers. The 7th Circuit agreed with the 11th Circuit’s ruling last month in Glasser v. Hilton. But the 9th Circuit has come down squarely on the other side of the question, ruling first in 2018’s Marks v. Crunch San Diego and again in 2019’s Duguid v. Facebook that companies can face TCPA liability for automated calls and texts to specific numbers stored in a database.

So Californians who receive unwanted calls or texts from, say, a debt collector that has erroneously stored their number in its database can sue under the TCPA. But a Floridian or Illini who received the same call or text under identical circumstances cannot.

That seems like precisely the kind of divide that demands the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court – but don't hold your breath. Facebook actually petitioned the Supreme Court in October to review the 9th Circuit’s ruling in the Duguid case, arguing that the 9th Circuit had parted ways with the 3rd Circuit’s 2018 decision in Dominguez v. Yahoo. Obviously, the new 7th and 11th Circuit rulings have deepened the split. But in January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case captioned Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, which presents the question of whether an amendment to the TCPA that exempts government debt collectors from liability is unconstitutional under the First Amendment. Depending on what the justices decide about the amendment’s constitutionality – and about whether the provision can be severed from the rest of the TCPA – the entire statute could be invalidated.

So it appears that the Supreme Court – which conferenced on Facebook’s petition on Jan. 24 but has neither denied review nor formally relisted the case – is postponing a reckoning on the scope of TCPA liability for calls and texts to stored phone numbers until it has decided whether the entire statute is unconstitutional. In the meantime, both TCPA plaintiffs and defendants are lamenting the uncertainty. More than a dozen trade groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, sent a Feb. 2 letter to the Federal Communications Commission, pleading with the FCC to clarify the TCPA’s definition of an automated dialing system. But Sergei Lemberg, the plaintiffs’ lawyer who represents Noah Duguid in the Facebook case on hold at the Supreme Court, told me by email that the new 7th and 11th Circuit rulings essentially gut the statute in those circuits, given how today’s automated dialing systems operate. “It’s a mess,” Lemberg said. “Congress needs to step in and rework the definition.”

The 7th Circuit case illustrates why courts are struggling to apply the 1991 statute in today’s TCPA suits. Ali Gadelhak, represented by Keogh Law, received five texts from AT&T, which automatically sends surveys to customers who have interacted with its customer service department. Gadelhak, however, is not an AT&T customer – and his phone number is in the national “do not call” registry. He filed a TCPA class action, alleging that AT&T was liable for using an “automatic telephone dialing system” to text him without his consent.

AT&T, represented by Mayer Brown, said its system does not fit the TCPA’s definition of an ATDS because it sends customer service surveys only to phone numbers that have been supplied by its customers. (The company attributed the texts mistakenly sent to Gadelhak to a typographical error in the phone numbers stored in its database.)

Understanding AT&T’s argument takes a bit of historical context, which the 11th Circuit supplied in its quite thoughtful decision in the Glasser case last month. The TCPA was drafted to combat 1990s-era robocalls, in which marketers blitzed messages to randomly-generated telephone numbers. The law therefore defines automated dialing systems as those that have the capacity “to store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator.” But telemarketing has evolved beyond the blunt approach of the 1990s. Now, it’s more common for automated calls to be placed to specific phone numbers instead of randomly generated numbers. Quite often, businesses like AT&T (or Facebook in the 9th Circuit case) place automated calls – whether for marketing or other purposes – to customers whose phone numbers are stored in internal databases.

So the question that has divided the 7th, 9th and 11th Circuits is whether the TCPA can be used against defendants that store specific phone numbers, not randomly generated numbers. All three appellate courts have engaged in minute grammatical parsing, which I won’t recount here, to reach their contrasting conclusions about whether the statute’s “random or sequential number generator” clause applies to stored phone numbers. But the takeaway from the courts’ opinions is that the language of the law does not provide a definitive answer. That’s going to be up to the Supreme Court, the FCC or Congress.

A final point: The divided circuits have also considered the implications of TCPA liability for autodialing stored numbers in the smartphone era. Every smartphone, after all, has the capacity to store phone numbers. And every smartphone can send texts or make calls automatically. As the 7th Circuit pointed out in the Gadelhak case, in an opinion written by Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a panel that also included Judges Diane Wood and Michael Kanne, if you activate your iPhone’s “do not disturb while driving” function, the phone will send automatic messages to anyone who tries to call or text you when you’re driving.

The 9th Circuit said it was “unpersuaded” when Facebook sounded an alarm about TCPA liability for smartphone users. The 11th Circuit seemed to suggest that because smartphone owners take the intermediate step of entering the phone numbers of their contacts, calls and texts from the devices don’t fit the TCPA’s definition of automatic dialing. The 7th Circuit was not so sanguine. Under the automatic dialing definition offered by the plaintiff in the AT&T case, “Every call or text message sent from an iPhone without the prior express consent of the recipient could subject the sender to a $500 fine,” the 7th Circuit said. “That result makes little sense.”

AT&T counsel Andrew Pincus of Mayer Brown referred me to AT&T, which said in an email statement that it was pleased with the ruling. “We have extensive procedures in place to ensure TCPA compliance,” the statement added.

Gadelhak counsel Timothy Sostrin and Keith Keogh did not respond to my email.