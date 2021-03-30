In TransUnion class action arguments, SCOTUS struggles to define 'material risk'

In an offhand comment in the middle of oral arguments on Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, Justice Samuel Alito pinpointed why the justices agreed to hear this case, in which the credit reporting agency is challenging the certification of a class of about 8,100 people. Those plaintiffs won a $40 million judgment in statutory and punitive damages for violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act after TransUnion erroneously flagged them because they shared names with suspected terrorists and drug traffickers on a government list.

TransUnion, represented by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, contends that more than 6,000 members of the class experienced no actual injury, and therefore don’t have a constitutional right to sue, because their erroneous credit reports were not even accessed by prospective lenders. In TransUnion’s telling, whatever risk those consumers may have faced from the errant flags on their accounts was not realized, so they have no right to sue.

Samuel Issacharoff of New York University School of Law, meanwhile, argued on behalf of name plaintiff Sergio Ramirez that every class member was injured by the credit rating agency’s violations of FACTA, both because they were falsely flagged and because TransUnion did not adequately notify them of the credit report alerts. Issacharoff told the justices that TransUnion “created an explosively high risk of harm” – exactly the conduct Congress meant to deter when it gave consumer a right to sue under FACTA.

If these arguments sound familiar, it's because they're a repeat of the issues in a 2016 Supreme Court case, Spokeo Inc v. Robins. The problem, as Alito let slip on Tuesday in a colloquy with the Justice Department's Nicole Reaves, is that the court's Spokeo opinion left a lot of questions unanswered.

“Spokeo’s discussion of harm is quite clipped,” said Alito – who, I should add, actually wrote the court’s majority opinion in Spokeo. “It’s potentially subject to different interpretations.”

Uncertainty about Spokeo’s guidelines on Article III standing seems to be why the court took up the TransUnion case, but in Tuesday’s arguments, the justices continued to struggle to define when the risk of harm from a statutory violation amounts to a concrete injury that entitles plaintiffs to sue.

Hypotheticals abounded. Chief Justice John Roberts, for instance, asked Issacharoff about an imaginary law providing damages to anyone who was driving within a quarter-mile of a drunk driver. Could you sue, Roberts asked, if you didn’t even find out you were on the road with the drunk driver until days later?

“What is the concrete injury?” Roberts said. “You were exposed to risk, but you didn’t know it, and by the time you found out about it, you weren’t.” (Issacharoff said plaintiffs would meet Article III requirements but that their suit might well be dismissed.)

Justice Elena Kagan proposed a hypothetical to TransUnion counsel Clement about a class of people exposed to a carcinogen in their water supply. If Congress passed a law granting statutory damages to everyone exposed, she said, would that satisfy Article III, even if the risk of developing cancer was only 50%?

Clement offered a twist on the hypothetical, suggesting that the standing analysis might depend on whether class members’ cancer risk was realized or averted. That answer underscored a point Clement emphasized throughout the argument: In a case seeking statutory damages based on a defendant’s past conduct, the risk of harm doesn’t matter if that risk does not materialize.

“That’s a cause to sort of break out the champagne, not to break out a lawsuit,” Clement quipped. “No harm, no foul.”

Issacharoff and DOJ’s Reaves, however, compared TransUnion class members to plaintiffs suing for the common law tort of defamation, arguing that TransUnion injured plaintiffs just by placing unwarranted flags on credit reports that were available to prospective lenders, regardless of whether lenders accessed the reports. “In the common law,” Reaves said, that “would allow a recovery of damages even if harm never actually materialized.”

Issacharoff used the opportunity of a question from Kagan on how, precisely, the court should elaborate on Spokeo's reference to "material risk" to push an argument he and some Ramirez amici advanced in their briefing. Spokeo, he suggested, is confusing because it doesn't really distinguish between retrospective and prospective harms – or, to look at the question in a different way, claims arising from a generalized public interest or suits based on a private right conferred by Congress.

Issacharoff proposed that the court “disaggregate” Article III standing analysis in public and private cases “because that’s a simpler analytic divide.” All of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions restricting standing have come in cases involving prospective, public rights. The TransUnion class action, Issacharoff said, involves private plaintiffs suing to vindicate past violations of their private rights.

The original proponent of Issacharoff’s public-versus-private-rights argument was Justice Clarence Thomas in a concurrence in the Spokeo case. Thomas referred to that concurrence in questions to TransUnion lawyer Clement, who pushed back at the justice’s assertion that class members were suing over private rights. “This (case) involves a classic public-rights regime,” Clement said.

Clement did not respond to an email request for comment. Issacharoff declined to provide a statement on oral argument.

It seemed likely from Tuesday's argument, as my colleague Lawrence Hurley reported for Reuters, that the justices' debate is going to be on the Article III standing of the approximately 6,300 class members whose credit reports were not known to be accessed by prospective lenders. Even the conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh and Alito appeared to side with Ramirez on the standing of plaintiffs whose erroneous reports were seen by outsiders.

The big question will be whether this court can do what the 2016 Spokeo court could not: provide a clear standard for lower courts on whether plaintiffs are entitled to sue. Based on Tuesday’s argument, the justices have a long way to go to reach a consensus on that framework.

