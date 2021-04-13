Judge Donato won't replace lead plaintiff in Zoom shareholder class action

In an brief order on Monday refusing to reconsider his selection of a Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd client to lead a securities class action against the video conferencing company Zoom, U.S. District Judge James Donato of San Francisco gently chided the shareholder firm Pomerantz for suggesting that he had engaged in “judicial off-roading into the wilderness” when he picked a lead plaintiff.

Donato explained that he selected the individual investor Adam Butt to lead the case based on Butt’s losses after several alleged partial disclosures of Zoom’s susceptibility to computer hackers in 2019 and 2020. In its motion for reconsideration, Pomerantz had argued that the judge should instead have looked at investors’ alleged losses only after the final corrective disclosure. If he had used that methodology, Pomerantz said, Donato would have concluded that its client, investor Tony Pham, had the largest losses.

But Donato said in Monday’s order that neither the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act nor precedent from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals specifies an accounting procedure for trial judges evaluating alleged losses by prospective lead plaintiffs. The PSLRA, Donato said, says only that losses are to be “the determination of the court,” and the 9th Circuit, in 2002’s In re Cavanaugh (306 F.3d 726) confirmed that trial judges have broad discretion as long as they use accounting methods that are “rational and consistently applied.”

The judge said it was Pomerantz that was proposing an irrational procedure for calculating losses by lead plaintiff candidates. Pomerantz’s client, Donato said, sold his Zoom shares at the end of 2019 – months before the final alleged corrective disclosure in April 2020. Yet the firm sought to calculate investor losses only after the final disclosure.

Shareholder class actions, Donato said, are intended only to compensate investors for losses attributable to the defendant’s fraud. Pomerantz’s client, he explained was no longer affected by the alleged fraud after he sold his shares in 2019 – so, according to Donato, his losses should not be evaluated based on Zoom’s share price after the final alleged corrective disclosures in early 2020.

“Estimating his final loss based on additional drops in the share price occurring long after the disclosure would essentially give him exactly the kind of ‘insurance’ against general market conditions that the PSLRA was designed to foreclose,” the judge wrote.

Pomerantz partner Jeremy Lieberman did not respond to an email request for comment. Zoom counsel Patrick Gibbs of Cooley did not respond to a query on the lead plaintiff or the underlying class action. Zoom has not yet responded to shareholders’ allegations in a court filing.

Lead counsel Danielle Myers of Robbins Geller said via email, “Robbins Geller is pleased with the Court’s recognition that it did not err in appointing our client as lead plaintiff, and we look forward to prosecuting shareholders’ claims against defendants.”

Robbins Geller filed a consolidated amended complaint in December. In January, with the lead plaintiffs dispute then unresolved, the judge suspended Zoom’s deadline to respond.

The case is Drieu v. Zoom Video Communications Inc, No. 3:20-CV-02353 in the Northern District of California.

