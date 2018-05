FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Wednesday it had paid 284 million euros ($330 million) for a 5 percent stake in Greek telecoms operator OTE (OTEr.AT), raising its holding to 45 percent.

FILE PHOTO: A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The transaction, announced earlier by the Greek privatisation agency, had been expected after a tender attracted no bids and Deutsche Telekom was invited to exercise its right of first refusal to buy the stake.