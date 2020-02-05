Stainless steel maker Outokumpu posts fourth-quarter profit fall, sees better first-quarter

FILE PHOTO: Outokumpu logo is seen at the company's head office in Helsinki, Finland May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl/File Photo

(Reuters) - Finland’s Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE) will review options for its Long Products business unit this year, the stainless steel producer said on Wednesday, including opportunities for consolidation in the market.

It also said it expected a seasonal improvement in the sector in the first quarter which would help to boost its deliveries and underlying operating profit.

Shares in the company were up 8% in early trade.

Outokumpu reported a fall in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 73 million euros from 89 million a year earlier.

On Jan 20 it had said the number would be around 70 million euros.

“Deliveries were low mainly due to distributor destocking in the U.S., high import penetration in Europe and low activity in the global automotive industry. These effects were further exacerbated by low prices in Europe,” CEO Roeland Baan said in a statement.

“It is evident that the EU needs to implement stronger safeguards and other trade defense measures to ensure a level playing field for all market participants,” Baan said.

The Long Products unit, which makes products such as bars, wire-rod, and wire for the oil, chemical and engineering industries, had 2019 net sales of 642 million euros ($709 million).

