(Reuters) - Online retailer Overstock.com Inc (OSTK.O) said on Thursday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating its blockchain platform tZERO and its cryptocurrency.

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Overstock said it would cooperate with the SEC and was responding to the agency’s request for documents.

Shares of the company fell 8 percent to $55.65 on Thursday morning.