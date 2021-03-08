France's OVHcloud kicks off process for a potential IPO: spokeswoman

PARIS (Reuters) - French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud has started the process for a potential of listing of the company, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Founded by Octave Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud is the biggest France-based cloud services provider.
Whatever the outcome of the potential initial public offering (IPO), Klaba and his family would retain a majority of the company’s shares, the spokeswoman said.
Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.