2 months ago
Italy's Italmobiliare not looking at investment in retailer OVS
June 13, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

Italy's Italmobiliare not looking at investment in retailer OVS

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Italmobiliare (ITMI.MI), the holding company of entrepreneurial family Pesenti, is not working on a transaction regarding high-street retailer OVS (OVS.MI), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

In an emailed statement sent to Reuters, Italmobiliare denied a report by daily il Messaggero that it was studying a possible investment in the retailer.

Shares in OVS were up 4.8 percent at 0751 GMT, after having briefly touched a high of 6.48 euros in early market trade.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Francesca Landini

