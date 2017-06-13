Italy's Italmobiliare not looking at investment in retailer OVS

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Italmobiliare (ITMI.MI), the holding company of entrepreneurial family Pesenti, is not working on a transaction regarding high-street retailer OVS (OVS.MI), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

In an emailed statement sent to Reuters, Italmobiliare denied a report by daily il Messaggero that it was studying a possible investment in the retailer.

Shares in OVS were up 4.8 percent at 0751 GMT, after having briefly touched a high of 6.48 euros in early market trade.