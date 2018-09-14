FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Atlantic Investment pushes Owens Illinois to sell European business

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Atlantic Investment Management on Friday urged glass container maker Owens Illinois to sell its European business and use the proceeds to buy back shares and pay down debt.

Alex Roepers, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Atlantic Investment Management speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The New York-based hedge fund, which owns a 5.93 percent stake, warned that the company is vulnerable to an unwanted takeover bid and said management should hire a financial advisor to “explore the sale of the European business.”

“We expect the proceeds should be in the $3.2 billion to $3.8 billion range,” Alexander Roepers, Atlantic’s president and chief investment officer wrote in a letter to the board. The letter was released in a public filing.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

