Health News
June 1, 2020 / 7:11 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Oxford Biomedica hires French pharma veteran after signing vaccine deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gene and cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica plc said on Monday it had appointed French pharmaceutical industry veteran Roch Doliveux as its non-executive chairman, as it eyes a potentially major role in producing coronavirus vaccine.

Doliveux, who currently serves as a non-executive director at Stryker Corp, will take up his role at Oxford from June 24, the company said.

Last week, AstraZeneca announced a partnership with Oxford to make its experimental COVID-19 vaccine as the drugmaker looks to bolster its manufacturing capacity to produce one billion doses.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below