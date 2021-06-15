Indorama in exclusive talks to acquire Brazil's Oxiteno

(Corrects amount to dollar not real in first paragraph)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Thailand’s Indorama Ventures is in exclusive talks with Brazilian company Ultrapar to acquire its Oxiteno chemical unit for $1.5 billion, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Oxiteno has 11 plants in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and the United States.

Ultrapar has been divesting some assets to concentrate on oil and gas businesses.

The Brazilian company declined to comment on the matter and Indorama did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.0432 reais)