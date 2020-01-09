Brazilian food retailer GPA puts gas stations up for sale: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA SA has put its network of gas stations up for sale, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The source confirmed a report earlier on Thursday by Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal, which said GPA may fetch up to 1 billion reais ($245 million) for the gas stations and that Banco Bradesco’s investment banking unit has the mandate. GPA press representatives did not immediately comment on the matter