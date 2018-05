DUBLIN (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair (PPB.I) will build on its existing U.S. operations following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday that paved the way for states to legalise sports gambling, CEO Peter Jackson told reporters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Paddy Power logo is seen behind a keyboard and gambling dice in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The company hopes its New Jersey operation, which is already licensed by the Department of Gaming Enforcement, will be live for the NFL season in September.