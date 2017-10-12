FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump praises release of U.S.-Canadian family, says 'positive' for U.S.-Pakistan relations
October 12, 2017 / 1:57 PM / in 3 days

Trump praises release of U.S.-Canadian family, says 'positive' for U.S.-Pakistan relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a list of politicians as he speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the rescue of a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children by the Pakistani military, calling the effort “a positive moment” for U.S.-Pakistan relations.

On Wednesday, the U.S. and Pakistani governments “secured the release of the Boyle-Coleman family from captivity in Pakistan. Today they are free,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House. “The Pakistani government‘s cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America’s wishes for it to do more to provide security in the region.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

