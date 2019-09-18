Pakistan PM aims to restart Afghan peace talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Naseer Chaudary

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government would try to revive Afghanistan peace talks that recently broke down between the United States and the Taliban militant group.

Khan, speaking at an unrelated ceremony near the Pakistani-Afghan border, also said there was “no chance of talks” with India about its clampdown on the disputed territory of Kashmir until it lifted a curfew for people there.