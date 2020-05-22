Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) chief executive said on Friday.

The Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed while approaching the airport. Two passengers are known to have survived.

“Forty-one dead are confirmed in the plane crash,” CEO Arshad Malik told a news conference.

He said Pakistan’s independent safety investigations agency would inquire into the crash.