Pakistan to ground 262 pilots with 'dubious' credentials: minister

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan will ground 262 airline pilots whose credentials may have been falsified, the country’s aviation minister said on Friday.

The pilots in the line of fire included 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Airline, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.

The rest of the 262 belong to flying clubs or chartered plane services, he said. He said all the airlines and the clubs had been conveyed that: “Their credentials are dubious, and they shouldn’t be allowed to fly.”

PIA said on Thursday it would ground pilots with “dubious” licences.