Man who shot Pakistani minister affiliated to blasphemy-focused religious party: police report

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The man believed to have shot Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday was affiliated to the new ultra-religious Tehreek-e-Labaik party, according to a police report seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal speaks to media outside the accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

The report said the shooter was Abid Hussain, 21, who “showed his affiliation” to the party, which focuses on highlighting and fighting blasphemy. It did not speculate on his motive.

Labaik’s leader, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, condemned the attack in a statement and said his party had not authorized any of its workers to take up arms.