FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 6, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 23 minutes

Pakistan's interior minister wounded in gun attack: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s interior minister Ahsan Iqbal survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, officials said, an incident likely to heighten political tensions ahead of general elections expected in late July.

FILE PHOTO: Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan's Minister of Planning and Development speaks with a Reuters correspondent during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan June 12, 2017. Picture taken June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said Iqbal was hit by a bullet in his arm in the attack in his native Narowal district in central Punjab province.

Maik Ahmad Khan, a government spokesman, said Iqbal was out of danger, and that the attacker was arrested.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.