Pakistan's interior minister wounded in gun attack: officials

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s interior minister Ahsan Iqbal survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, officials said, an incident likely to heighten political tensions ahead of general elections expected in late July.

FILE PHOTO: Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan's Minister of Planning and Development speaks with a Reuters correspondent during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan June 12, 2017. Picture taken June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said Iqbal was hit by a bullet in his arm in the attack in his native Narowal district in central Punjab province.

Maik Ahmad Khan, a government spokesman, said Iqbal was out of danger, and that the attacker was arrested.