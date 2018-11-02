World News
November 2, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistani Islamist group to call off protests over freed Christian woman: spokesman

1 Min Read

A supporter of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party, chants slogans with others during a protest, after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Lahore, Pakistan November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistani Islamist group said on Friday it will call off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman who was facing hanging on blasphemy charges, striking a deal with the government to end three days of protests.

“We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group, told Reuters. “An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership.”

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, and ordered her freed. She had been living on death row since 2010 after being convicted under Pakistan’s tough blasphemy laws.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.