Saiful Mulook, lawyer of Christian woman Asia Bibi, attends a news conference at the International Press Centre in The Hague, the Netherlands November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Thursday it had offered temporary shelter to the lawyer who helped free a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan.

Asia Bibi’s lawyer, Saiful Mulook, was offered the chance to stay in the Netherlands for several months, a spokesman for the Foreign Affairs ministry said.

He arrived in the country on Saturday after being forced to flee for his life.