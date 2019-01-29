Pakistani court dismisses petition against Christian's blasphemy acquittal

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of a Christian woman who spent years on death row after being convicted of blasphemy, dismissing a petition filed by Islamists who have called for her execution.

A man with a stick walks near a fire blocking a road, during a protest, after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Karachi, Pakistan November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

“On merit, this petition is dismissed,” Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosar said in court.

Asia Bibi, a farm worker, was convicted in 2010 of making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbors working in the fields with her objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim.

Her conviction was overturned in October, prompting protests from religious hardliners calling for her death and demanding that the government prevent her from leaving the country.

She has always denied committing blasphemy.

Bibi, who spent eight years on death row, has been in hiding since the Supreme Court freed her in October.

Hours before the Supreme Court announced its decision, Shafeeq Ameeni, acting head of the hardline Tehreek-e Labaik movement, which led the protests last year, issued a new warning to the court not to rule in favor of the “blasphemer”.

Ameeni was not immediately available for comment after the ruling.

Bibi’s case attracted headlines around the world last year and rights group Amnesty International issued a statement calling for her to be allowed to “reunite with her family and seek safety in a country of her choice”.

“The authorities must also resist and investigate any attempts to intimidate the Supreme Court. They have a duty to protect against threats of violence to harm religious minorities or the lives of judges or other government officials,” Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner, Rimmel Mohydin, said.